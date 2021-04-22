- Environment weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Defra adopts proposals following fishing quota management consultation
- Fishing opportunities for British fishing boats—further post-Brexit policy from Defra
- Air emissions and climate change
- Government sets out new UK climate change commitments ahead of COP26
- Government releases twelfth annual statement of emissions for 2018
- Foreign Affairs Committee publishes report on COP26
- New Rapid Response Facility launched to help global green transition
- Defra delays publication of response to consultation on ammonia emissions
- Natural England publishes report on impacts of carbon storage and sequestration
- BEIS launches consultation on role of biomass in reaching net-zero target
- Views sought on government’s engagement with Climate Assembly proposals
- BEIS issues guidance on accessing a UK Kyoto Protocol Registry account
- Parts of the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018 enter into force
- European Commission endorses provisional agreement on European Climate Law
- EEA publishes report on nature-based solutions to tackle climate change
- IEA predicts global carbon dioxide emissions are to jump by 1.5 billion tonnes
- OECD announces creation of IPAC to progress towards zero greenhouse gas emission
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes UKAEA framework document
- BEIS publishes guidance on regulating radiological and civil nuclear safety
- Energy UK publishes electric vehicle smart charging report
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes permit guidance for operators planning to deposit recovery operation
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- New green model clauses and model laws published by TCLP
- Commission publishes report on mandatory disclosure of companies’ financial or non-financial information to the public
- Sustainable finance
- TPR’s new climate change strategy to protect savers from climate risk—worth the wait?
- Green Finance Institute to advise UK government on green taxonomy and net zero target
- Financial institutions urged to announce action on climate change
- European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities
- EIOPA publishes opinion on supervision of climate change scenarios in ORSAs
- UNEP FI announcements on the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and net zero finance alliances for banks, insurers and asset owners
- *New* sustainable business toolkit
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the UK government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, this week we have published analysis of the Pension Regulator’s recent climate change strategy, as well as the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd on the application of EU law after Brexit. We also cover the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on diplomatic preparations for COP26 and Natural England’s report on the impacts of the UK landscape on carbon storage and sequestration.
