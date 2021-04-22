Environment weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the UK government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, this week we have published analysis of the Pension Regulator’s recent climate change strategy, as well as the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd on the application of EU law after Brexit. We also cover the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on diplomatic preparations for COP26 and Natural England’s report on the impacts of the UK landscape on carbon storage and sequestration. or to read the full analysis.