Environment weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit
  • Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees vote in favour of consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Defra adopts proposals following fishing quota management consultation
  • Fishing opportunities for British fishing boats—further post-Brexit policy from Defra
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Government sets out new UK climate change commitments ahead of COP26
  • Government releases twelfth annual statement of emissions for 2018
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the UK government’s announcement that it will enshrine into law a new target of a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. In addition, this week we have published analysis of the Pension Regulator’s recent climate change strategy, as well as the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd on the application of EU law after Brexit. We also cover the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report on diplomatic preparations for COP26 and Natural England’s report on the impacts of the UK landscape on carbon storage and sequestration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

