Environment weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Advocate General’s Opinion regarding three references to the Court of Justice for preliminary rulings as a result of vehicle manufacturers’ vehicle emissions being to EU law and in breach of contract, the reform of the Solvency II climate rules, Lloyd’s approval for a Beazley ESG syndicate, and the Autumn Budget 2021 predictions from the market, which include predictions on environmental taxes. In addition, this week BEIS published the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the Cabinet Office published the COP26 Presidency Programme, the Kunming Declaration was adopted at COP15 and the UK government released the Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

