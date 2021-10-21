- Environment weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- UK releases COP26 presidency programme
- EU briefing examines key issues to be discussed at COP26
- Air emissions and climate change
- Government publishes Net Zero Strategy with plans for 2050 net zero target
- Defra publishes response to Climate Change Committee progress reports
- BEIS publishes response to greenhouse gas removal call for evidence
- UK set to benefit from foreign investment to support green technologies
- Ten Point Plan sees £5.8bn investment for green projects since launch
- Parliament publishes update on CCUS cluster sequencing process
- Mayor of London announces Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy
- Vehicle Emissions Contrary to EU Law and in Breach of Contract (Advocate General’s Opinion in Cases C-128/20 GSMB Invest, C-134/20 Volkswagen and C-145/20 Porsche Inter Auto and Volkswagen Cases C‑128/20, C‑134/20 and C‑145/20)
- Commission seeks feedback on CO2 emissions of heavy-duty vehicles initiative
- BEIS updates UK Emissions Trading Scheme markets policy paper
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes Heat and Buildings Strategy
- BEIS opens three consultations on low carbon heating
- DLUHC announces release date for Energy Performance of Building Certificates statistics
- LGA sets out plan to invest in councils for green retrofitting
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- IEA report highlights key role of G7 in achieving global net zero
- European Parliament calls on European Council to address energy price crisis
- IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2021 discusses new energy economy and net zero
- IRENA publishes Bracing for Climate Impact paper
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Environment Agency purchases thermal kit for fisheries enforcement in East Anglia, Devon and Cornwall
- EA publishes report on environmental performance of regulated businesses
- EA publishes new report on regulation helping protect against climate change
- Europol seizes €10m of illicitly imported F-gases
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- EIOPA backs reform of Solvency II climate rules
- Registration open for new Flood Insurance Directory
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Beazley gets Lloyd’s approval for ESG syndicate
- BSI announces international commitment pledges to achieve net zero
- Planning Inspectorate publishes Environmental Policy
- City of London Corporation announces new 2040 net zero target for its investment portfolios
- AIM publishes manifesto to ensure green and sustainable consumer products
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) consults on revisions to its target-setting protocol
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Autumn Budget 2021—tax predictions from the market
- Hazardous substances
- Commission seeks feedback on updates to rules on trade in hazardous chemicals
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- European Parliament briefing looks at how to define a ‘climate refugee’
- Sustainable development
- Joint guidance issued on using planning systems to adapt to climate change
- WRAP publishes final report on Sustainable Clothing Action Plan 2020
- EEA calls for 'transformational change' to achieve Europe’s sustainability goals
- Sustainable finance
- UK government publishes Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap
- FLA launches ‘Making Green Finance Mainstream’ manifesto
- FSB welcomes TCFD disclosures progress report
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Agency updates guidance on discharging effluent
- Water UK publishes response to WINEP and WISER
- Water UK responds to consultation on Ofwat's strategic policy statement
- Strategy launched to protect chalk streams in England
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Phase One of COP15 closes with countries pledging increased biodiversity funding
- European Parliament supports Farm to Fork strategy for healthier and sustainable food system
- Defra publishes UK Biodiversity Indicators 2021 report
- IEEP publishes policy report on biodiversity footprints
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Advocate General’s Opinion regarding three references to the Court of Justice for preliminary rulings as a result of vehicle manufacturers’ vehicle emissions being to EU law and in breach of contract, the reform of the Solvency II climate rules, Lloyd’s approval for a Beazley ESG syndicate, and the Autumn Budget 2021 predictions from the market, which include predictions on environmental taxes. In addition, this week BEIS published the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the Cabinet Office published the COP26 Presidency Programme, the Kunming Declaration was adopted at COP15 and the UK government released the Greening Finance and Sustainable Investing Roadmap.
