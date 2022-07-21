- Environment weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- High Court finds Net Zero Strategy in breach of Climate Change Act 2008
- Defra agrees with recommendations made in OEP’s first monitoring report of 25 YEP
- Defra published fourth progress report on 25 Year Environment Plan
- Air emissions and climate change
- Climate activism
- COP26 President urges countries and companies to quicken climate action pace
- BEIS announces Jet Zero Strategy which aims to reach net zero aviation by 2050
- DfT sets out measures after first year of Transport Decarbonisation Plan
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for fourth meeting of Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee publishes report on UK common frameworks programme
- Energy efficiency of products
- BEIS publishes a template declaration of conformity for energy-consuming products
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS responds to consultation on proposed approach to allocating HBS and NZHF support
- Reports published assessing UK hydrogen economy
- Responses to consultation on aligning Capacity Market with net zero published
- BEIS will amend CM Rules to improve auction liquidity in 2023 CM auctions
- BEIS confirms next round of CM auctions parameters to ESO
- Funding announced for projects collecting solar power in Earth’s orbit
- Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 Plan approved by BEIS
- Nuclear Fuel Fund announced
- Secretary of State grants consent for Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station
- Government responds to Energy Digitalisation Taskforce’s report
- NSTA launches consultation on proposed fees and data confidentiality periods
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- CPR changes—in force 1 October 2022
- Ministry of Justice publishes 149th PD update
- Environmental issues in transactions
- MDW Holdings Ltd Cross v Norvill
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- International Sustainability Standards Board—a template for global corporate sustainability reporting?
- Government responds to JCHR’s thirteenth report of session 2021–22
- Commission releases progress reports of Green Consumption Pledge participants
- Environmental taxes
- Legislation Day: Draft Finance Bill 2023—Tax analysis
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- UK REACH at a crossroads—departure achieved, but where we are headed?
- Defra seeks views on charging fees for processing RoHS Regulations exemptions
- Defra undertakes review of statutory exemptions for permitted uses of POPs
- Commission proposes extension of time limit for storage of liquid mercury waste
- Commission seeks views on new streamlined rules for chemicals data
- Source of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- European Commission adopts July 2022 Infringements package
- Commission opens feedback period on environmental economic accounts proposal
- Sustainability and ESG
- The proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence—a step change in ESG litigation risk
- New pension task force to improve 'social' aspect of ESG
- Welsh Government launches consultation on extending WFG(W)A 2015 well-being duty
- Sustainable finance
- FCA asks government for power to regulate green data, ratings
- FSB progress report on addressing climate risks says ‘encouraging progress’ has been made
- TheCityUK research analyses global green finance between 2012 and 2021
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out conditions under which nuclear and natural gas energy activities can be included in the list of economic activities covered by the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in Official Journal
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Government to modernise Reservoirs Act 1975 and reform reservoir safety regime
- Annual report published on environmental performance of English water and sewage companies
- Welsh Government publishes Terms of Reference for review on reducing flood risk
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- First Basic Payment Scheme advance payments being made to farmers
- R (on the application of Wyatt, Chairperson of Brook Avenue Residents Against Development (BARAD)) v Fareham Borough Council
- IPBES publishes report on methodological assessment of nature’s diverse values
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the progress of UK REACH, the concept of climate activism, the International Sustainability Standards Board’s consultation on the draft IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, the proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, draft Finance Bill 2023, the new pension task force to improve the 'social' aspect of ESG, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asking government for power to regulate green data ratings and the CPR changes relating to environmental review coming into force on 1 October 2022. In addition, this week the High Court ruled that the Net Zero Strategy breaches the Climate Change Act 2008, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, agreed with the recommendations made in the Office for Environmental Protection’s first monitoring report of the 25 Year Environment Plan, , the Jet Zero Strategy and the Nuclear Fuel Fund were announced, the government confirmed it will modernise the Reservoirs Act 1975 and reform reservoir safety regime, and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service published a report on the methodological assessment of nature’s diverse values. We have also published a new Practice Note which looks at the environmental law issues that should be considered by local authorities.
