Environment weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the progress of UK REACH, the concept of climate activism, the International Sustainability Standards Board's consultation on the draft IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, the proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, draft Finance Bill 2023, the new pension task force to improve the 'social' aspect of ESG, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asking government for power to regulate green data ratings and the CPR changes relating to environmental review coming into force on 1 October 2022. In addition, this week the High Court ruled that the Net Zero Strategy breaches the Climate Change Act 2008, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, agreed with the recommendations made in the Office for Environmental Protection's first monitoring report of the 25 Year Environment Plan, , the Jet Zero Strategy and the Nuclear Fuel Fund were announced, the government confirmed it will modernise the Reservoirs Act 1975 and reform reservoir safety regime, and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service published a report on the methodological assessment of nature's diverse values. We have also published a new Practice Note which looks at the environmental law issues that should be considered by local authorities.