Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • High Court finds Net Zero Strategy in breach of Climate Change Act 2008
  • Defra agrees with recommendations made in OEP’s first monitoring report of 25 YEP
  • Defra published fourth progress report on 25 Year Environment Plan
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Climate activism
  • COP26 President urges countries and companies to quicken climate action pace
  • BEIS announces Jet Zero Strategy which aims to reach net zero aviation by 2050
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the progress of UK REACH, the concept of climate activism, the International Sustainability Standards Board’s consultation on the draft IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and the IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, the proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, draft Finance Bill 2023, the new pension task force to improve the 'social' aspect of ESG, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asking government for power to regulate green data ratings and the CPR changes relating to environmental review coming into force on 1 October 2022. In addition, this week the High Court ruled that the Net Zero Strategy breaches the Climate Change Act 2008, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, agreed with the recommendations made in the Office for Environmental Protection’s first monitoring report of the 25 Year Environment Plan, , the Jet Zero Strategy and the Nuclear Fuel Fund were announced, the government confirmed it will modernise the Reservoirs Act 1975 and reform reservoir safety regime, and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Service published a report on the methodological assessment of nature’s diverse values. We have also published a new Practice Note which looks at the environmental law issues that should be considered by local authorities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

