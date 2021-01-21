Environment weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes new consultations on greenhouse gas removal technologies and implementing CORSIA in the UK. In addition, this week the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced new energy efficiency standards for homes and businesses, following consultation, and Defra published a list of GMOs approved for marketing purposes. We also include our analyses of the IA’s 'Shareholder priorities for 2021' document, which identified ‘responding to climate change’ as a key area of investor focus, and of the High Court’s ruling in Bernel v Canal & River Trust regarding when a developer can drain onto neighbouring land without permission. or to read the full analysis.