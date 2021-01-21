- Environment weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EA publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) RPS on sampling water and sewerage
- IEEP sets out how Europe can help to prevent future pandemics like coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
- Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says
- New and updated post-Brexit transition guidance published
More...
- Air emissions and climate change
- Carbon leakage needs to be addressed by UK, Sharma says
- DfT launches consultation on implementing CORSIA in the UK
- Evidence sought on potential of greenhouse gas removal infrastructure
- UNEP warns about climate change adaptation plans
- IEA publishes guide on reducing methane emissions
- European Parliament publishes EIA on air quality and legislation implementation
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes NDRHI consultation outcome
- MHCLG announces new energy efficiency standards to reduce energy consumption
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes shortened guides on CHPQA
- Environmental information
- R (on the application of Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Investment Association outlines shareholder priorities for 2021
- First set of guidance enabling insurers to identify and disclose climate-related risks is published
- LMA jointly publishes ESG disclosure guide with the ELFA
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes list of GMO products that have been approved for marketing
- Defra to list chlorinated paraffins with C14–17 range carbon chain length as POP
- Sustainable finance
- ESAs highlight Disclosure Regulation problem areas
- Waste
- Defra seeks views on updates to 2012 UK shipments for waste plan
- EA publishes RPS guidance on exceeding storage limits for waste plastic
- EA reports on successful first year for the JUWC
- Water, flooding and drainage
- When can a developer drain onto neighbouring land without permission? (Bernel v Canal & River Trust)
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Countryside Stewardship (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes new consultations on greenhouse gas removal technologies and implementing CORSIA in the UK. In addition, this week the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced new energy efficiency standards for homes and businesses, following consultation, and Defra published a list of GMOs approved for marketing purposes. We also include our analyses of the IA’s 'Shareholder priorities for 2021' document, which identified ‘responding to climate change’ as a key area of investor focus, and of the High Court’s ruling in Bernel v Canal & River Trust regarding when a developer can drain onto neighbouring land without permission.
