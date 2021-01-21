Sign-in Help
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EA publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) RPS on sampling water and sewerage
  • IEEP sets out how Europe can help to prevent future pandemics like coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • How to approach and interpret retained EU law—a practical guide
  • Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says
  • New and updated post-Brexit transition guidance published
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes new consultations on greenhouse gas removal technologies and implementing CORSIA in the UK. In addition, this week the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced new energy efficiency standards for homes and businesses, following consultation, and Defra published a list of GMOs approved for marketing purposes. We also include our analyses of the IA’s 'Shareholder priorities for 2021' document, which identified ‘responding to climate change’ as a key area of investor focus, and of the High Court’s ruling in Bernel v Canal & River Trust regarding when a developer can drain onto neighbouring land without permission. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

