Environment weekly highlights—20 January 2022

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on green leases and the government’s proposed reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998. In addition, this week, Friends of the Earth filed papers for judicial review against the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the UK and Norway published an agreement on fisheries co-operation, the Joint Fisheries Statement was published by the UK government and devolved administrations, Department for Food, Environment & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment, the Institute for Government published the net zero agenda for 2022, and Defra temporarily authorised the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide treatment to protect sugar beet. In addition, the House of Commons Environmental Audit Commit has published its Fourth Report of Session 2021–22 on water quality in rivers. We have also published a Practice Note on environmental issues in the supply chain for commercial lawyers as part of our new sub-topic on commercial issues in environmental transactions. or to read the full analysis.