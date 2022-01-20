LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Defra publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report
  • 2022 agenda for net zero published by IfG
  • Government responds to CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation and offshore decommissioning regime consultation
  • DLUHC responds to Committee’s recommendations on local government and net zero
  • No additional supply to be released into market following triggering of CCM
  • Mayor of London issues report outlining plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London
  • EU ETS allowances ought to end only once CBAM enters into force says ITRE
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on green leases and the government’s proposed reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998. In addition, this week, Friends of the Earth filed papers for judicial review against the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the UK and Norway published an agreement on fisheries co-operation, the Joint Fisheries Statement was published by the UK government and devolved administrations, Department for Food, Environment & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment, the Institute for Government published the net zero agenda for 2022, and Defra temporarily authorised the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide treatment to protect sugar beet. In addition, the House of Commons Environmental Audit Commit has published its Fourth Report of Session 2021–22 on water quality in rivers. We have also published a Practice Note on environmental issues in the supply chain for commercial lawyers as part of our new sub-topic on commercial issues in environmental transactions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

