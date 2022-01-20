- Environment weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Defra publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report
- 2022 agenda for net zero published by IfG
- Government responds to CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation and offshore decommissioning regime consultation
- DLUHC responds to Committee’s recommendations on local government and net zero
- No additional supply to be released into market following triggering of CCM
- Mayor of London issues report outlining plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London
- EU ETS allowances ought to end only once CBAM enters into force says ITRE
- Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Norway publish agreement on fisheries co-operation
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- The green lease—back for good?
- BEIS publishes government response to NDRHI proposals
- UKGBC urges BEIS to accelerate phasing out of fossil fuel heating
- UKGBC calls for solutions to enhance climate resilience across built environment
- Scottish Government introduces £8.7m funding for green infrastructure projects
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Crown Estate Scotland announces successful Scotwind leasing applicants
- Commission opens consultation to improve permit granting for renewable projects
- Commission seeks public feedback on new EU solar energy strategy
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- EA CEO envisions post-Brexit environmental regulation
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- UK government’s Net Zero Strategy and Heat and Building Strategy challenged
- R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Lloyd’s publishes emerging risk report around climate change and geopolitical risks
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Human Rights Act 1998—the government’s proposed reforms
- Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- CMA commences review of environmental claims made in fashion retail sector
- Invest Europe to develop ESG reporting standard for private equity and venture capital firms
- EU CSRD—EFAMA calls on policymakers to support the timeline for sustainability reporting standards
- Marine
- UK and devolved governments consult on Joint Fisheries Statement
- Pow delivers keynote speech at Coastal Futures 2022
- Welsh Government announces £1m fund to support Wales’ fishing industry
- UKHO launches challenge against coastal pollution
- Commission seeks feedback on update of EU's ocean governance agenda
- Hazardous substances
- Defra approves emergency use of pesticide to protect sugar beet
- ECHA issues advice on applying dose levels in toxicity testing
- Commission seeks views on allowing lead exemption for medical devices
- Sustainability
- Commission calls for education systems to include environmental sustainability
- Commission announces opening of 2022 New European Bauhaus prizes
- Sustainable finance
- EBRD opens public consultation into Paris Agreement alignment methodology
- JBIC launches first fixed rate JBIC Green Bonds maturing 20 January 2027
- UK environmental law
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 2 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Waste
- Commission opens consultation on new biodegradable plastic policy framework
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EAC makes recommendations to government on improving water quality in rivers
- Defra publishes bathing water quality figures for 2021
- Chair of Environment Agency calls for year of adaptation in 2022
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra seeks views on government proposals following landscape review
- Natural England publishes planning guidance on great crested newts
- Second round of Scotland’s Nature Recovery Fund to allocate £12.5m in funding
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on green leases and the government’s proposed reforms to the Human Rights Act 1998. In addition, this week, Friends of the Earth filed papers for judicial review against the Net Zero Strategy and the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the UK and Norway published an agreement on fisheries co-operation, the Joint Fisheries Statement was published by the UK government and devolved administrations, Department for Food, Environment & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment, the Institute for Government published the net zero agenda for 2022, and Defra temporarily authorised the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide treatment to protect sugar beet. In addition, the House of Commons Environmental Audit Commit has published its Fourth Report of Session 2021–22 on water quality in rivers. We have also published a Practice Note on environmental issues in the supply chain for commercial lawyers as part of our new sub-topic on commercial issues in environmental transactions.
