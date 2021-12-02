Environment weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Environment Act 2021, its key areas as well as on the new supply chain obligations created under it to stop deforestation, and on the decision in R (Misbourne Environmental Protection Ltd) v Environment Agency. In addition, this week the Environmental Audit Committee announced it is seeking views on revising the current measures of UK economic prosperity in order to take natural capital and environmental sustainability into greater account, the final guidance documents for the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 4 were published, the Department for Environment, Food, & Rural Affairs launched a £12m Nature for Climate Fund to plant trees across England, and the European Environment Agency has published a report analysing the European Green Deal. or to read the full analysis.