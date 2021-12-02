- Environment weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments
- Environment Act 2021 becomes law
- New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS publishes UK ETS carbon price determinations for 2021–22
- CMA responds to OZEV’s regulatory review of zero emission vehicles
- BEIS calls for submissions for Phase 2 of CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process
- National Grid and Siemens develop Decarbonisation Tool for Ports
- Scottish Parliament launches inquiry into local governments delivering net zero
- Commission adopts new annexes to EU Emission Trading System State aid Guidelines
- Commission approves €290m in funding for new projects under LIFE programme
- IPCC distributes Working Group III report on mitigating climate change
- Contamination and pollution
- Microplastic Filters (Washing Machines) Bill
- Commission launches call for evidence on microplastics pollution
- Consultation on Environmental Liability Directive launched
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS proposes extension for NDRHI tariff guarantee and application deadlines
- The Green Finance Institute launches online Green Mortgages Hub
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Final guidance for CfD AR4 published
- Response to consultation on Standard Terms and Conditions for CfD AR 4 published
- Green Gas Support Scheme application window opened on 30 November 2021
- SAC publishes government’s response to report on Scottish renewable energy
- Scottish government seeks views on development of National Public Energy Agency
- Commission presents 2021 State of Energy Union report to European Parliament
- MEPs call for boost of offshore renewable energy sources to reach net zero
- Funding opportunities available for EU cross-border renewable energy projects
- Commission launches new renewable energy transfer online platform
- Project pipeline established to support European hydrogen economy
- Commission hints in keynote at whether nuclear will be considered sustainable
- IEA publishes its Renewable 2021 Market Report
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Environmental judicial review involving HS2 fails at the permission stage (R (Misbourne Environmental Protection Ltd) v Environment Agency)
- Roblyn v Director of Public Prosecution
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Environmental Audit Committee seeks views on accounting for natural capital
- PAGB announces sustainability support via new global charter
- CDSB releases new biodiversity application guidance
- ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave discusses CMU and climate transition for the asset management industry
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on registering for Plastic Packaging Tax
- CIOT calls for environmental reports on tax policies
- Scottish Government opens consultation on clarifying Landfill Tax Order
- Hazardous substances
- EA publishes guidance on radioactive substances regulation
- Siemens Healthcare’s application under UK REACH authorised
- European Commission holds sustainability roundtable on chemicals enforcement and compliance
- Marine
- Council Decision on the establishment of a Working Group on Fisheries and adoption of its rules of procedure published in Official Journal
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- European Environment Agency publishes report analysing European Green Deal
- Sustainable development
- Commission launches call for expression of interest to join climate neutral and smart cities mission
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission to delay application of SFDR RTS until 2023
- Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance publishes paper on scaling blended finance
- First UNEP FI Leadership Council meeting discusses sustainable finance integration and alignment
- ISDA issues paper on legal implications of voluntary carbon credits
- ISDA publishes paper on regulatory frameworks for sustainability-linked derivatives
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra announces £12m fund for tree planting in England
- Applications open for round two of Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund
- Committee to investigate farm fertiliser spreading rules
- CLC publishes letter asking government to reassess ‘nutrient neutrality’ pollution controls
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Environment Act 2021, its key areas as well as on the new supply chain obligations created under it to stop deforestation, and on the decision in R (Misbourne Environmental Protection Ltd) v Environment Agency. In addition, this week the Environmental Audit Committee announced it is seeking views on revising the current measures of UK economic prosperity in order to take natural capital and environmental sustainability into greater account, the final guidance documents for the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 4 were published, the Department for Environment, Food, & Rural Affairs launched a £12m Nature for Climate Fund to plant trees across England, and the European Environment Agency has published a report analysing the European Green Deal.
