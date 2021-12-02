LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments
  • Environment Act 2021 becomes law
  • New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS publishes UK ETS carbon price determinations for 2021–22
  • CMA responds to OZEV’s regulatory review of zero emission vehicles
  • BEIS calls for submissions for Phase 2 of CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process
  • National Grid and Siemens develop Decarbonisation Tool for Ports
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Environment Act 2021, its key areas as well as on the new supply chain obligations created under it to stop deforestation, and on the decision in R (Misbourne Environmental Protection Ltd) v Environment Agency. In addition, this week the Environmental Audit Committee announced it is seeking views on revising the current measures of UK economic prosperity in order to take natural capital and environmental sustainability into greater account, the final guidance documents for the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 4 were published, the Department for Environment, Food, & Rural Affairs launched a £12m Nature for Climate Fund to plant trees across England, and the European Environment Agency has published a report analysing the European Green Deal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

