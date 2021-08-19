Environment weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication on COP26 which includes interview, market insight and analysis on the legal and practical challenges of tackling climate change, as well as analysis on the need for global commitment to net zero, developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence, the increased risk of flooding across the globe, and the pledge of 90 companies to shift to more sustainable investing. In addition, this week, BEIS has published the UK Hydrogen Strategy, Defra banned shark fin trade, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development published a report on sustainable consumption and production in accordance with goal 12 of the Sustainable Development Goals. or to read the full analysis.