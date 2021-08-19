menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Special Publication—COP26—The Road to Net Zero
  • Comment—UN summit goal of agreement on global net-zero emissions may remain elusive
  • BEIS launches UK Hydrogen Strategy
  • BEIS announces £91m in funding for low-carbon technology in automobile industry
  • BEIS seeks interest in fuel switching and gas replacement competitions
  • Contamination and pollution
  • Children in London four times more likely to go to schools in polluted areas
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication on COP26 which includes interview, market insight and analysis on the legal and practical challenges of tackling climate change, as well as analysis on the need for global commitment to net zero, developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence, the increased risk of flooding across the globe, and the pledge of 90 companies to shift to more sustainable investing. In addition, this week, BEIS has published the UK Hydrogen Strategy, Defra banned shark fin trade, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development published a report on sustainable consumption and production in accordance with goal 12 of the Sustainable Development Goals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

