- Environment weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Special Publication—COP26—The Road to Net Zero
- Comment—UN summit goal of agreement on global net-zero emissions may remain elusive
- BEIS launches UK Hydrogen Strategy
- BEIS announces £91m in funding for low-carbon technology in automobile industry
- BEIS seeks interest in fuel switching and gas replacement competitions
- Contamination and pollution
- Children in London four times more likely to go to schools in polluted areas
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Welsh Government publishes housing Quality Requirements for 2021
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS opens consultation on carbon content transparency framework
- BEIS reviews whether energy retailers greenwash electricity tariffs
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- R (on the application of Langton) v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- NRW consults on its enforcement and prosecution policy
- Environmental issues in transactions
- UNEP FI report considers how real estate markets are pricing climate risks
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- UK private equity firms pledge climate goals for sector
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on plastic packaging tax
- Hazardous substances
- Asbestos and the use of epidemiology evidence
- ECHA updates guidance on registration obligations under EU REACH
- Marine
- Defra announces £16.2m of funding for marine protection
- Sustainability
- IISD publishes brief on ensuring sustainable consumption and production
- Waste
- CDDO publishes report for Defra’s export green list waste alpha assessment
- Commission registers ‘ReturnthePlastics’ citizens initiative
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Insurers research shows sharp rise in global flood risk
- EA seeks views on proposed changes to water resources charging scheme
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra announces ban on shark fin trade in response to consultation
- LGA poll shows nine in ten residents support increased biodiversity
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our special publication on COP26 which includes interview, market insight and analysis on the legal and practical challenges of tackling climate change, as well as analysis on the need for global commitment to net zero, developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence, the increased risk of flooding across the globe, and the pledge of 90 companies to shift to more sustainable investing. In addition, this week, BEIS has published the UK Hydrogen Strategy, Defra banned shark fin trade, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development published a report on sustainable consumption and production in accordance with goal 12 of the Sustainable Development Goals.
