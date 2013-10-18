Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—18 October 2013

Environment weekly highlights—18 October 2013
Published on: 18 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—18 October 2013
  • Waste
  • Government response to consultation on the recast WEEE Directive
  • Waste hierarchy case—Skrytek v SoS for CLG
  • Emissions trading
  • Commission proposal—Amending the EU ETS regarding European regional airspace
  • Nature conservation
  • Wildlife law review—Law Commission's interim statement
  • Energy efficiency
  • Smart-meter roll-out—Government's response to the Energy and Climate Change Committee's fourth report
    • More...

Article summary

Weekly round-up of news and analysis in environmental law. This week’s highlights cover news on (1) Waste; (2) Emissions trading; (3) Nature conservation; (4) Energy efficiency; (5) Flooding; and (6) Environmental assessment or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More