Environment weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes passing of the Environment Act 2021, a round-up of the last day of COP26 and the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact, as well as analysis on whether the EU carbon border levy should apply from 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority Discussion Paper DP21/4 on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels and on the final draft Regulatory Technical Standards under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. We have also published a new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide to climate regulation in the EU as part of the Lexology Getting the Deal Through series by Law Business Research. In addition, this week, Scotland introduced a ban on single-use plastics, the European Commission adopted new proposals on deforestation and waste management and launched the EU Soil Strategy, the Chancery Lane Project published three new supply chain clauses, the House of Commons Library published a report on global progress towards reaching net zero targets, and the European Parliament Think Tank published a briefing on the EU-UK level playing field for labour and environment. or to read the full analysis.