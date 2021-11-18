- Environment weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Environment Act 2021
- COP26
- Glasgow Climate Pact signed
- Scottish First Minister makes statement on Glasgow Climate Pact
- COP26 daily coverage
- Sir James Bevan considers the future following COP26
- RIBA responds to global leaders' COP26 deal
More...
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU carbon border levy should apply sooner, lead lawmaker urges
- House of Commons Library publishes insight into global net zero commitments
- Committee seeks views on mobilising climate action via behaviour change
- Government launches 'Foresight Project' to inform net zero strategy
- TCLP publishes new supply chain clauses to help eliminate scope three emissions
- Guidance on how planning system can address the climate crisis
- CLC publishes first quarterly update for Construct Zero Performance Framework
- Guidance issued on reporting and monitoring biomass in installations in UK ETS
- EEA publishes report on premature deaths caused by Europe’s air quality
- EEA report highlights increasing frequency of climate hazards in Europe
- EU Innovation Fund invests €1.1bn into seven large-scale innovative projects
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Think Tank publishes briefing on EU-UK level playing field for labour and environment
- Brexit Bulletin—Minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Level Playing Field for Open and Fair Competition and Sustainable Development published
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- RICS publishes article on building green ecosystems for commercial property
- Scottish government launches consultation on draft heat networks delivery plan
- Scottish government provides further £18m for greener homes
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- EU gas-market revamp to focus on hydrogen, consumer rights, biomethane, official says
- Crown Estate publishes proposals for floating wind leasing
- Regen publishes guidance on models for developing renewable energy
- Scottish government launches consultation on RO(S) scheme changes
- Exchange programme launched for EU coal, lignite, peat and oil shale regions
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- NRW warns commercial landlords to watch out for waste criminals
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- EIOPA chair discusses climate risk management for insurers
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FCA publishes 36th Primary Market Bulletin and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
- UKEF unveils new initiatives to encourage green exporting
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Updated HMRC guidance on Plastic Packaging Tax
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes decision on Chemetall Ltd’s application for UK REACH authorisation
- Marine
- Interim position statement issued on clearance of unexploded marine ordnances
- Scottish government launches Blue Carbon International Policy Challenge
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- Commission adopts new proposals on deforestation, waste management and soil
- Views sought on Scotland’s draft guidance on guiding principles on environment
- Sustainable development
- EAC holds third evidence session on sustainability of the built environment
- FIDIC launches Climate Change Charter for the global infrastructure sector
- Sustainable finance
- EU Commission publishes final draft RTS under SFDR
- FCA Discussion Paper DP21/4 Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels
- Banks urged to seize opportunities of climate crisis
- NAFMII launches pilot program for overseas issuers to issue social and sustainability bonds in China
- EIB launches Green Eligibility Checker
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI announces new Impact Management Platform
- UN Women, ICMA and the IFC issue guide on public and private sustainable debt for gender equality
- BCBS consults on principles for the effective management and supervision of climate-related financial risks
- Waste
- Scotland introduces ban on single-use plastic
- Report shows limited knowledge of chemical recycling technologies in EU
- EPO study shows Europe not exploiting its full potential of fundamental research
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra announces £27m investment for farmers to boost productivity
- Council adopts conclusions on new forest strategy for 2030
- European Commission seeks views on proposed invasive alien species list update
- LexisNexis Legal Awards 2022
- Still time to enter the LexisNexis Legal Awards 2022
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes passing of the Environment Act 2021, a round-up of the last day of COP26 and the signing of the Glasgow Climate Pact, as well as analysis on whether the EU carbon border levy should apply from 2025, the Financial Conduct Authority Discussion Paper DP21/4 on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels and on the final draft Regulatory Technical Standards under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. We have also published a new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide to climate regulation in the EU as part of the Lexology Getting the Deal Through series by Law Business Research. In addition, this week, Scotland introduced a ban on single-use plastics, the European Commission adopted new proposals on deforestation and waste management and launched the EU Soil Strategy, the Chancery Lane Project published three new supply chain clauses, the House of Commons Library published a report on global progress towards reaching net zero targets, and the European Parliament Think Tank published a briefing on the EU-UK level playing field for labour and environment.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.