Environment weekly highlights—18 March 2021

In this issue:
Brexit
Air emissions and climate change
Energy efficiency and buildings
Energy for environmental lawyers
Environmental assessment
Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
Environmental taxes
Hazardous substances
Sustainable finance
Waste
Water, flooding and drainage
Wildlife and habitat conservation
Daily and weekly news alerts
New and updated content
Latest Q&A
Dates for your diary
Trackers
Useful information
Brexit
Brexit Bulletin—EU sends formal notice to UK for Northern Ireland Protocol breach
The European Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to the UK for breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, following the government’s announcement of unilateral steps ‘to avoid disruptive cliff edges’ in Northern Ireland. The government has defended the interim measures for supermarkets, retailers and parcels, which are subject to grace periods due to expire at the end of March 2021, as necessary ‘temporary operational easements’ with no impact on the UK’s legal obligations under the Protocol. As such, the EU considers the measures to be a breach of the substantive provisions of the Protocol and UK’s obligations of good faith under the Withdrawal Agreement, calling for ‘swift remedial actions to restore compliance’. Marking the second time in the space of six months that the UK Government is alleged to have to breach international law, the Commission announced its decision to begin formal infringement proceedings against the UK. In parallel, Commission Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovic, has sent a political letter to Co-Chair of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, Lord David Frost, asking the government to ‘rectify and refrain from putting into practice’ the statements and guidance published on 3 and 4 March 2021. Entry into bilateral consultations in the Joint Committee in good faith in order to reach a ‘mutually agreed solution’ by the end of March 2021 is additionally sought from the UK.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 119.
Beyond Brexit—UK signs trilateral deal with EU and Norway on catch limits in 2021
The UK has today signed an agreement with the EU and Norway on catch limits of cod, haddock, plaice, whiting, herring, and saithe stocks in the North Sea. According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), the limits agreed are worth £184m to the UK fishing industry.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 110.
Official Controls (Plant Health and Genetically Modified Organisms) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
SI 2021/302: This enactment is made in exercise of legislative powers under the Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council on official controls and other official activities performed to ensure the application of food and feed law, rules on animal health and welfare, plant health and plant protection products in connection with Brexit. This enactment amends one piece of Welsh secondary legislation in relation to plant health and genetically modified organisms. It comes into force on 8 April 2021.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 47.
Air emissions and climate change
European Commission v United Kingdom
European Union – Environment. By systematically and persistently exceeding, in 16 zones of the UK, the annual limit value for NO2, as well as the hourly limit value in one of those zones, as from 1 January 2010 until 2017 inclusive, the UK had failed to fulfil its obligations under the combined provisions of art 13(1) and Annex XI to Directive (EC) 2008/50. Further, by failing to adopt, as from 11 June 2010, appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the limit values for NO2 in all those zones, the UK had failed to fulfil its obligations under the combined provisions of art 23(1) of that directive, read alone and in conjunction with Annex XV to Directive 2008/50, and in particular the obligation laid down in the second subparagraph of art 23(1) of that directive, to ensure that the period of exceedance of limit values was kept as short as possible. Accordingly, the Court of Justice of the European Union (Seventh Chamber) granted the declaration to that effect sought by the European Commission.
See: [2021] All ER (D) 45 (Mar).
‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’—UK government’s Integrated Review published
The Cabinet Office has published its integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy, entitled ‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’, which is described as a ‘comprehensive articulation’ of the UK’s national security and international policy. The review is said to be the product of cross-governmental work and a number of wider consultations, setting out a ‘vision for Global Britain’. The review sets out a strategic framework for the government’s overarching national security and international policy objectives up to 2025 based on broader objectives stretching into 2030. The publication of the review comes as the UK holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the COP26 summit. With that in mind, the review also sets tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity as the UK’s international priority.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 124.
BEIS releases blueprint to aid decarbonisation strategy
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a blueprint for creating green jobs and delivering the world’s first low carbon industrial sector by slashing carbon emissions. This new strategy will be supported by existing industry efforts to decarbonise and encourage the growth of new, low carbon industries in the UK – with the objective to create skilled jobs, businesses and long term certainty on investment in industries in the UK. This has been closely linked with the Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, the main aim of which is to send a clear message that the government has a high expectation for any decarbonisation aims to be achieved. Key commitments within this strategy include using carbon pricing as a tool in order to account for emissions, to establish a targeted approach to mitigate against carbon leakage, to develop new proposals for new product standards and to support the skills transition so that the current and future workforce benefit from the creation of new green jobs.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 39 and LNB News 17/03/2021 29.
BEIS opens Emissions Trading Scheme free allocation consultation
BEIS has called for evidence regarding the use of free allocations to incentivise further emissions reduction and protect industry from carbon leakage. This comes in the context of the transition from the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to the UK’s domestic emissions trading scheme (UK ETS). The government seeks to ensure continuity with the old system while reducing the existing emissions cap, with another consultation planned later in 2021 aimed at setting a net zero consistent cap trajectory. The Free Allocation Review call for evidence will run until 11.45 pm on 23 April 2021.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 58.
BEIS publishes net zero public dialogue report
BEIS has published a report on the public's understanding and perceptions of net zero. The report, by Newgate Research and Cambridge Zero, considers people’s understanding and perceptions of what achieving climate change targets in the UK will mean for them individually, and for society as a whole. It also provides insight into people's attitudes and preferences towards the role that individual behaviour change should have in achieving net zero. BEIS has also published a research note that sets out recent evidence and key concepts in relation to net zero public engagement and participation.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 115.
Government makes plans for a future of greener buses across England
The Department for Transport (DfT) has published its new bus strategy, ‘Bus Back Better’, as part of its wider levelling-up agenda, aiming to make buses ‘more frequent, cheaper, greener and easier to use’, using a £3bn government investment to encourage more people to use the bus. The government hopes to deliver 4,000 electric or hydrogen buses to provide ‘clean, quiet, zero-emission travel’, as well as to transition cities and regions across England to using emission-free buses, while protecting the domestic bus manufacturing industry. Further, the DfT has launched a consultation seeking views on proposals to end the selling of new diesel buses in England, considering the impact on the environment and industries. The consultation is open to responses until 11.59 pm on 11 April 2021.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 73.
MEPs put carbon price on EU imports to raise global climate ambition
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have announced that a carbon price will be put on certain EU imports to raise the global climate ambition and to prevent carbon leakage. This aims to create a global level playing field to act as an incentive for both non-EU and EU industries to decarbonise. All products which are under the EU Emissions Trading System should be included. The revenue is to be used to step up EU support for the European Green Deal’s objectives, which has the overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral by 2050. However, it has been stated that the mechanism must not be misused to further trade protectionism.
See: LNB News 11/03/2021 12.
Energy efficiency and buildings
BEIS seeks comment on government energy and carbon performance proposals
BEIS has opened a consultation seeking views on the government’s proposals to introduce a national performance-based policy framework for rating the energy and carbon performance of large commercial and industrial buildings. The framework is to rate the energy and carbon performance of commercial and industrial buildings above 1,000m^2 in England and Wales, with annual ratings and mandatory disclosure as the first step. Although the department welcomes responses from all contributors with an interest in these proposals, it would especially like to hear from: owners and tenants of commercial and industrial buildings above 1,000m^2, investors, asset managers and lenders, energy consultants, facilities management companies, businesses involved in retrofit of these buildings, and the wider market. The consultation closes 11.45 pm on 9 June 2021.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 106.
BEIS seeks views on latest Standard Assessment Procedure approach proposals
BEIS has launched a consultation on proposals to change the latest Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) approach, which is used to assess compliance with building regulations and Energy Performance Certificates. BEIS hopes to improve the approach of the latest SAP, SAP10, for assessing homes connected to heat networks using recovered heat or Combined Heat and Power. The consultation is aiming to receive responses from a number of key stakeholders, including heat network and property developers and builders, heat network owners and operators, and property owners and occupiers, and will run for eight weeks closing at midday, 10 May 2021.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 110.
BEIS publishes results of research into MEES regulations in non-domestic PRS
BEIS has published its research into the minimum energy efficiency standard (MEES) regulations in the non-domestic private rented sector (PRS). As part of its research BEIS held interviews and focus groups with stakeholders, including local authorities. The report looks at such things as the extent to which the regulations are understood, the levels of compliance with the regulations and what impact the regulations have had on landlords.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 99.
Government releases initial data in PRS energy efficiency standards study
BEIS has published the research undertaken as part of an interim evaluation of the domestic private rental sector (PRS) minimum energy efficiency standard regulations. The research provides early insights into the level of awareness of the regulations among landlords and tenants, the extent to which the regulations are complied with, and the impact which the regulations have on energy efficiency, energy costs, and carbon dioxide emissions.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 107.
Government releases HDS research report
BEIS has released research into the current state of heat distribution systems (HDS) in homes. It aimed to tackle the ‘significant uncertainty’ on the characteristics of HDSs installed across the country and fill the gaps in the evidence bases. This research comes as part of the government’s push to improve the energy efficiency of residential buildings.
See: LNB News 01/01/0001 2701.
Committee launches inquiry into ‘zero carbon ready’ plan
The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has launched an inquiry into the government’s plan to make all new homes ‘zero carbon ready’ by 2025, and how local government can help the UK reach its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Committee has asked for submissions of evidence on the proposals outlined in the Future Homes Standard plan for new homes, as well as plans for improving the energy efficiency of existing homes. The deadline for the submission of evidence is Friday 30 April 2021.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 88.
Energy for environmental lawyers
MHCLG publishes letter for decision to call-in West Cumbria Coal Mine
The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG), have published a decision to call in an application for the development of a new underground metallurgical coal mine and associated development at Former Marchon Site, Pow Beck Valley and area from Marchon Site to St Bees Coast, Whitehaven, Cumbria, by West Cumbria Mining Ltd. The Secretary of State has decided to call this application in because of the further developments since their original decision, namely the publication of the Climate Change Committee’s recommendations for the 6th Carbon Budget.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 58.
OGA outlines new Net Zero Stewardship Expectation
The Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) has published the new Net Zero Stewardship Expectation, in which the OGA has outlined how industry should work to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The latest Stewardship Expectation focuses on fostering a culture of GHG emissions reduction within the UK Continental Shelf, ensuring that GHG reduction is considered throughout every stage of oil and gas lifecycle, and ensuring collaboration between relevant parties to support and progress potential energy integration developments. An annual stewardship survey, performance benchmarking and tier reviews will be some of the methods used by the OGA to monitor performance of operators in reducing greenhouse gases at every stage of the oil and gas lifecycle.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 114.
Scotland's energy strategy position statement published
The Scottish Government has published its energy strategy position statement, which provides an overview of Scotland’s approach to supporting the energy sector, both ahead of COP26 and in order to support a green recovery from coronavirus (COVID-19). The strategy position remains aligned to Scotland’s net zero ambitions and principles set out in the country’s 2017 Energy Strategy.
See: LNB News 16/03/2021 93.
IEA projects uncertainty for oil markets despite rebound from coronavirus (COVID-19)
An International Energy Agency (IEA) report predicts a high degree of uncertainty for the global oil market despite the recent rebound from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to IEA, demand for oil is set to rise every year until 2026, but stronger environmental policies combined with the entrenchment of lockdown behaviours could bring about a peak in oil demand sooner.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 87.
Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know
On 10 March 2021, the European Parliament voted by an overwhelming majority for the adoption of a binding EU law that requires companies to conduct environmental and human rights due diligence along their full value chain or face concrete fines, sanctions and/or civil liability. Jo En Low, partner, and Suyin Tan, senior associate, from the London office of the energy-focused law firm Bracewell provide a brief overview of the key elements of the European Parliament’s report, including whether any similar developments can be expected in the UK.
See: LNB News 11/03/2021 84 and News Analysis: EU mandatory environmental and human rights due diligence law—what lawyers need to know.
Home Office launches modern slavery statement registry
The Home Office has launched an online modern slavery statement registry which will provide a platform for organisations to share the positive steps they have taken to tackle and prevent modern slavery, consolidates modern slavery statements in one database and will allow users to search for actions taken by organisations to address modern slavery risks. The registry represents a move to improve reporting under section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 following the Transparency in Supply Chains Consultation, and publication of the world’s first Government Modern Slavery Statement in March 2020. The government has stated its intention to make submissions to the registry mandatory as soon as parliamentary time allows for legislative changes. Provisionally, the government strongly encourages organisations to submit their most recently published modern slavery statement to the registry.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 78.
EAC publishes letter to rule out non-compliance in the UK garment industry
The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has published a letter, addressed to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, highlighting that an introduction of a Garment Trade Adjudicator could help rule out non-compliance with labour market regulation in the UK garment industry. It reflects on evidence on ongoing labour abuses within the domestic and international supply chains supplying UK fashion retailers. The letter recommends that, due to the failure of voluntary corporate social responsibility initiatives to improve pay and working conditions, the government should explore the introduction of a Garment Trade Adjudicator.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 99.
FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on ESG and climate change disclosures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Primary Market Technical Note Disclosures in relation to ESG matters, including climate change. The FCA urges issuers to assess climate-related risks and opportunities as well as other environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations when informing their disclosures, for both equity and non-equity securities. This report discusses FCA Handbook requirements and obligations set out in EU legislation and how they apply in respect of ESG issues.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 13.
UNEP FI launches Civil Society Advisory Body of the Principles for Responsible Banking
The United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) has launched the Civil Society Advisory Body of the Principles for Responsible Banking. Composed of 12 leading organisations, including Better Finance, it aims to provide a forum for engagement between wider civil society and the collective banking industry and ensure signatories to the Principles deliver on their commitments with ambition and transparency.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 67.
Hazardous substances
Council of the European Union endorses European Commission’s Chemicals Strategy
The Council of the European Union has approved conclusions on the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, which endeavours to improve the competitiveness of the EU’s chemical industry, while simultaneously strengthening the level of protection of human health and the environment. The Council of the European Union has, in its conclusions, asked the European Commission to begin implementing the actions set out in its strategy, which, among other things, intends to phase-out hazardous chemicals that affect vulnerable groups and shift the focus of EU chemicals to a ‘safe and sustainable-by-design’ approach in an effort ‘to boost innovation and sustainability in the chemicals sector’.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 81.
ECHA lists 58 substances for evaluation by EU Member States under CoRAP for 2021–2023
The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has reported that under the Community rolling action plan, (CoRAP) eight substances are planned to be evaluated in 2021, while 50 substances are listed for evaluation in 2022 and 2023. Based on the opinion of its Member State Committee, ECHA adopted and published the CoRAP for 2021-2023 on 17 March 2021. Registrants are invited to consider if dossier updates would be needed to bring new relevant information, for example, on tonnages, use and exposure.
See: LNB News 17/03/2021 54.
Wildlife and habitat conservation
Guidance released on new environmental land management schemes
Defra and the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) have released guidance on three new schemes that have been designed to assist environmental land management. The schemes are the sustainable farming incentive, the local nature recovery scheme and the landscape recovery scheme. It is hoped that the schemes will support the rural economy, while simultaneously achieving the goals of the 25 Year Environment Plan and the government's commitment reach the target of net zero emissions by 2050. Defra and the RPA have also opened a call for expressions of interest from parmers to participate in the first phase of testing one of these schemes, the sustainable farming incentive.
See: LNB News 15/03/2021 30 and LNB News 15/03/2021 36.
Government announces £150m scheme to invest in world’s rainforests
The government has launched the £150m Mobilising Finance for Forests (MFF) programme to protect rainforests and communities that rely upon them in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The programme will support businesses and investors that abide by sustainable models. The government expects the fund to attract £850m private investment and deliver 23% of the reduction in carbon emissions required to achieve the Paris Agreement goals. The scheme comes in the context of the UK’s £11.6bn International Climate Finance (ICF) commitment.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 59.
Government announces £2.7m tree planting fund for English local authorities
Defra has announced £2.7m in funding for the new Local Authority Treescapes fund. This initiative aims to provide grants worth between £50,000 and £300,000 to local authorities wishing to plant trees outside woodlands. As part of the positive impacts arising from the increase in tree planting, the government has highlighted the raise of natural capacities for carbon absorption, flood reduction and biodiversity preservation. The fund will open in early April 2021 and applications from unitary and top tier local authorities in England will be accepted.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 23.
REEEA’s remit to be expanded in light of new environmental accounting framework
The European Commission has confirmed that, as a result of the United Nation’s (UN) new accounting framework, the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting—Ecosystem Accounting (SEEA EA), it will propose that the remit of the Regulation on European Environmental Economic Accounts (REEEA) is expanded to include a new module on natural capital accounting, fully consistent with the UN framework.
See: LNB News 11/03/2021 80.
New and updated content
New Practice Notes
• UK REACH: Retained Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006—snapshot
• UK REACH—Only and Third Party Representatives
• UK REACH—consortium arrangements and data sharing
• UK REACH—enforcement
• UK REACH—evaluation, authorisation and restrictions
• UK REACH—registration
• UK REACH—roles and duties
• UK REACH—transitional arrangements
Updated Practice Notes
• Brexit legislation tracker
• Contracts for difference (CfD)—key features of the supplier obligation
• ESG issues in pensions
• Freedom of information case tracker
• Getting the Deal Through: Gas Regulation 2021
• Sustainable finance—recent news
• UK Civil Nuclear Regulatory Bodies
Trackers
• Environment consultations tracker 2021
• Environment consultations tracker 2020
• Environment legislation tracker 2021
• Environment legislation tracker 2020
• Environment cases tracker 2021
• Environment cases tracker 2020
•Environment EU tracker 2021