Environment weekly highlights—18 March 2021

SI 2021/302: This enactment is made in exercise of legislative powers under the Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council on official controls and other official activities performed to ensure the application of food and feed law, rules on animal health and welfare, plant health and plant protection products in connection with Brexit. This enactment amends one piece of Welsh secondary legislation in relation to plant health and genetically modified organisms. It comes into force on 8 April 2021.

The UK has today signed an agreement with the EU and Norway on catch limits of cod, haddock, plaice, whiting, herring, and saithe stocks in the North Sea. According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), the limits agreed are worth £184m to the UK fishing industry.

The European Commission has sent a letter of formal notice to the UK for breach of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, following the government’s announcement of unilateral steps ‘to avoid disruptive cliff edges’ in Northern Ireland. The government has defended the interim measures for supermarkets, retailers and parcels, which are subject to grace periods due to expire at the end of March 2021, as necessary ‘temporary operational easements’ with no impact on the UK’s legal obligations under the Protocol. As such, the EU considers the measures to be a breach of the substantive provisions of the Protocol and UK’s obligations of good faith under the Withdrawal Agreement, calling for ‘swift remedial actions to restore compliance’. Marking the second time in the space of six months that the UK Government is alleged to have to breach international law, the Commission announced its decision to begin formal infringement proceedings against the UK. In parallel, Commission Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovic, has sent a political letter to Co-Chair of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee, Lord David Frost, asking the government to ‘rectify and refrain from putting into practice’ the statements and guidance published on 3 and 4 March 2021. Entry into bilateral consultations in the Joint Committee in good faith in order to reach a ‘mutually agreed solution’ by the end of March 2021 is additionally sought from the UK.

Air emissions and climate change

European Commission v United Kingdom European Union – Environment. By systematically and persistently exceeding, in 16 zones of the UK, the annual limit value for NO2, as well as the hourly limit value in one of those zones, as from 1 January 2010 until 2017 inclusive, the UK had failed to fulfil its obligations under the combined provisions of art 13(1) and Annex XI to Directive (EC) 2008/50. Further, by failing to adopt, as from 11 June 2010, appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the limit values for NO2 in all those zones, the UK had failed to fulfil its obligations under the combined provisions of art 23(1) of that directive, read alone and in conjunction with Annex XV to Directive 2008/50, and in particular the obligation laid down in the second subparagraph of art 23(1) of that directive, to ensure that the period of exceedance of limit values was kept as short as possible. Accordingly, the Court of Justice of the European Union (Seventh Chamber) granted the declaration to that effect sought by the European Commission. See: [2021] All ER (D) 45 (Mar).

‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’—UK government’s Integrated Review published The Cabinet Office has published its integrated review of security, defence, development and foreign policy, entitled ‘Global Britain in a Competitive Age’, which is described as a ‘comprehensive articulation’ of the UK’s national security and international policy. The review is said to be the product of cross-governmental work and a number of wider consultations, setting out a ‘vision for Global Britain’. The review sets out a strategic framework for the government’s overarching national security and international policy objectives up to 2025 based on broader objectives stretching into 2030. The publication of the review comes as the UK holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the COP26 summit. With that in mind, the review also sets tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity as the UK’s international priority. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 124.

BEIS releases blueprint to aid decarbonisation strategy The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a blueprint for creating green jobs and delivering the world’s first low carbon industrial sector by slashing carbon emissions. This new strategy will be supported by existing industry efforts to decarbonise and encourage the growth of new, low carbon industries in the UK – with the objective to create skilled jobs, businesses and long term certainty on investment in industries in the UK. This has been closely linked with the Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, the main aim of which is to send a clear message that the government has a high expectation for any decarbonisation aims to be achieved. Key commitments within this strategy include using carbon pricing as a tool in order to account for emissions, to establish a targeted approach to mitigate against carbon leakage, to develop new proposals for new product standards and to support the skills transition so that the current and future workforce benefit from the creation of new green jobs. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 39 and LNB News 17/03/2021 29.

BEIS opens Emissions Trading Scheme free allocation consultation BEIS has called for evidence regarding the use of free allocations to incentivise further emissions reduction and protect industry from carbon leakage. This comes in the context of the transition from the European Union Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to the UK’s domestic emissions trading scheme (UK ETS). The government seeks to ensure continuity with the old system while reducing the existing emissions cap, with another consultation planned later in 2021 aimed at setting a net zero consistent cap trajectory. The Free Allocation Review call for evidence will run until 11.45 pm on 23 April 2021. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 58.

BEIS publishes net zero public dialogue report BEIS has published a report on the public's understanding and perceptions of net zero. The report, by Newgate Research and Cambridge Zero, considers people’s understanding and perceptions of what achieving climate change targets in the UK will mean for them individually, and for society as a whole. It also provides insight into people's attitudes and preferences towards the role that individual behaviour change should have in achieving net zero. BEIS has also published a research note that sets out recent evidence and key concepts in relation to net zero public engagement and participation. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 115.

Government makes plans for a future of greener buses across England The Department for Transport (DfT) has published its new bus strategy, ‘Bus Back Better’, as part of its wider levelling-up agenda, aiming to make buses ‘more frequent, cheaper, greener and easier to use’, using a £3bn government investment to encourage more people to use the bus. The government hopes to deliver 4,000 electric or hydrogen buses to provide ‘clean, quiet, zero-emission travel’, as well as to transition cities and regions across England to using emission-free buses, while protecting the domestic bus manufacturing industry. Further, the DfT has launched a consultation seeking views on proposals to end the selling of new diesel buses in England, considering the impact on the environment and industries. The consultation is open to responses until 11.59 pm on 11 April 2021. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 73.