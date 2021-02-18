Environment weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the EA’s obligations and responsibilities post-Brexit, and trends in mandatory human rights reporting. We also include our comments and analysis on the Supreme Court’s decision in Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell regarding claims in tort against parent companies for the environmental omissions of non-UK domiciled subsidiaries. In addition, this week the EAC published a report with recommendations for creating a greener, healthier and more resilient economy following COVID-19 and BEIS has announced a £10m investment into the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment due to launch in April 2021. We have also published a new Practice Note, ‘P.R.I.M.E. Finance: Sustainability and ESG in a pandemic’ on ESG investing and disclosure, and emerging ESG products, as well as several new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide Practices Notes on climate regulation. or to read the full analysis.