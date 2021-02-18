- Environment weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Environmental Audit Committee urges prioritisation in climate and nature investment
- Committee urges government to address air pollution post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Environment Agency’s obligations after Brexit
- Air emissions and climate change
- Comment—EU, UK carbon markets’ link far on the horizon as regulators are hesitant to engage in talks
- BEIS publishes Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- Air pollutant statistics show long-term decrease in emissions
- Chancellor calls for climate and nature considerations in first UK G7 Meeting
- Government research considers switch from cars to more sustainable transport
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- MHCLG advises on nearly zero energy buildings requirements for new buildings
- Energy efficiency of products
- European Commission announces changes to EU energy label
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS launches consultation on fresh Clean Heat Grant policy
- BEIS presses ahead with new sustainable warmth strategy
- Revised Oil and Gas Authority strategy comes into force
- Two ‘first of a kind’ hydrogen powered homes to open in Gateshead
- EU proposes changes to Energy Charter Treaty’s scope as climate concerns mount
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary? (Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell)
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
- Government expects investors to monitor human rights social risks to their investments
- ISS ESG releases annual global roadmap for 2021
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- NAO examines management of tax measures and environmental objectives
- Hazardous substances
- Defra releases new guidance on applying for RoHS exemptions
- Sustainable finance
- Government invests £10m for new world-class green finance research hubs
- ICMA publishes new Q&As on sustainability-linked bonds
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance issues call to asset managers on blended finance vehicles
- UNEP FI publishes three climate risk analysis reports
- Waste
- MPs seeking to improve recycling launch inquiry into deposit return schemes
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA launches consultation on determining areas of water stress in England
- Defra publishes policy paper on water supply management in droughts
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Forestry Commission updates guide on applying for country stewardship grant
- Heather and Grass etc Burning (England) Regulations 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the EA’s obligations and responsibilities post-Brexit, and trends in mandatory human rights reporting. We also include our comments and analysis on the Supreme Court’s decision in Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell regarding claims in tort against parent companies for the environmental omissions of non-UK domiciled subsidiaries. In addition, this week the EAC published a report with recommendations for creating a greener, healthier and more resilient economy following COVID-19 and BEIS has announced a £10m investment into the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment due to launch in April 2021. We have also published a new Practice Note, ‘P.R.I.M.E. Finance: Sustainability and ESG in a pandemic’ on ESG investing and disclosure, and emerging ESG products, as well as several new jurisdiction-specific Q&A guide Practices Notes on climate regulation.
