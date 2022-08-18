Environment weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes: analyses on decarbonising existing assets and how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset and the CL:AIRE Code of Practice’s definition of waste. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has announced a consultation on diversifying the energy supply through biomass, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published its public body review of the Office for Environmental Protection and several UK ministeries have launched a five-year maritime security plan. We have also published new Practice Notes on the EU and GB Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulations. or to read the full analysis.