- Environment weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Government consultation to diversify energy supply through biomass announced
- BEIS shortlists 20 projects for next stage of the CCUS process
- BEIS updates UK Emissions Trading Scheme markets guidance
- The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance
- Scottish Government publishes NHS Scotland's climate and sustainability strategy for 2022–26
- ECA Opinion on proposed rules for managing new own resources to finance NextGenerationEU published in Official Journal
- Amendments to Regulation governing comparisons of heavy duty vehicle CO2 emissions and fuel consumption published in Official Journal
- Brexit
- BEIS publishes guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- UKGBC study reveals essential role of circularity for net zero projects
- The Chancery Lane Project creates new built environment clauses and resources page
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Decarbonising existing assets—how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset
- BEIS launches consultation to consider relief for energy intensive industries
- Trawsfynydd to receive nuclear development programme
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings
- The House Maker (Padgate) Ltd v Network Rail Infrastructure
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Defra publishes outcome of OEP public body review
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- EA and UKHSA publish joint report on unintentional chemical mixtures
- Marine
- Defra launches initiative to protect sensitive marine species
- MMO publishes response to Greenpeace action at South West Deeps MPA
- UK ministries launch five-year maritime security plan
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- Scotland publishes report on one year progress of Bute House Agreement
- Consultation seeks views on amending collection of EU statistics
- Sustainable finance
- FRC seeks views on draft version of 2023 Taxonomy Suite
- AFME publishes European ESG Finance quarterly data report for Q2 2022
- Waste
- CL:AIRE Code of Practice
- Scottish Government announces live date for Deposit Return Scheme
- Wales introduces new Bill to tackle single use plastic products
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Secretary and Minister discuss water protection measures with water company chief executives
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra approves more support for farmers due to hot and dry weather
- OIM will analyse effects of proposed regulatory change
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes: analyses on decarbonising existing assets and how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset and the CL:AIRE Code of Practice’s definition of waste. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has announced a consultation on diversifying the energy supply through biomass, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published its public body review of the Office for Environmental Protection and several UK ministeries have launched a five-year maritime security plan. We have also published new Practice Notes on the EU and GB Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulations.
