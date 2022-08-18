LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Environment weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Government consultation to diversify energy supply through biomass announced
  • BEIS shortlists 20 projects for next stage of the CCUS process
  • BEIS updates UK Emissions Trading Scheme markets guidance
  • The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance
  • Scottish Government publishes NHS Scotland's climate and sustainability strategy for 2022–26
  • ECA Opinion on proposed rules for managing new own resources to finance NextGenerationEU published in Official Journal
  • Amendments to Regulation governing comparisons of heavy duty vehicle CO2 emissions and fuel consumption published in Official Journal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes: analyses on decarbonising existing assets and how to mitigate risk when repurposing an existing energy asset and the CL:AIRE Code of Practice’s definition of waste. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has announced a consultation on diversifying the energy supply through biomass, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has published its public body review of the Office for Environmental Protection and several UK ministeries have launched a five-year maritime security plan. We have also published new Practice Notes on the EU and GB Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More