Environment weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on what we can expect from the Office for Environmental Protection, the scope of Aarhus Convention costs protection as clarified in the decision in R (Lewis) v Welsh Ministers, and ClientEarth’s claim that Shell is breaching its legal duties under the Companies Act 2006 by failing to adopt and implement a climate strategy. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched consultations on environmental targets under the Environment Act 2021, the nature recovery green paper, and the nutrient pollution policy paper, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures is consulting on the first beta version of its nature-related risk and opportunity management and disclosure framework, the Council of the EU agreed on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism proposal and the European Commission published its negotiation goals for the Global Biodiversity Framework. We have also published a new Practice Note on the plastic packaging tax, which comes into effect on 1 April 2022 and have updated our air pollution Practice Notes. or to read the full analysis.