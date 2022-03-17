- Environment weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Hot topics and trends
- Defra launches consultation on Environment Act 2021 environmental targets
- Air emissions and climate change
- Latest prices show UK ETS CCM will not be triggered in March, April or May 2022
- Guide published on rules for selling electricity for EV charging
- Scottish Government publishes Scotland’s carbon footprint data for 1998–2018
- Parliament adopts eighth Environmental Action Programme
- Council agrees on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism proposal
- EU ETS requirements for biofuels and biomass postponed by one year
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA Committee seeks opinions on Defra Common Frameworks
- Energy efficiency of products
- MEPs call for right to repair proposal
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Ukraine conflict—BEIS publishes response to urgent fracking plans question
- NGET launches call for innovation to replace back-up diesel generators
- Clean Hydrogen Partnership publishes call for hydrogen research proposals
- Ofgem consults on funding detailed designs studies for Hydrogen village trial
- Climate Change Counsel publishes report on climate change and ECT jurisprudence
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Harris and another v Environment Agency [2022] EWHC 508 (Admin)
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- The Office for Environmental Protection—what can we expect?
- Environmental information
- Court clarifies scope of Aarhus Convention costs protection (R (Lewis) v Welsh Ministers)
- Guidance on vexatious requests in FIA 2000, s 14(1) updated
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Shell executives hot under the collar as investors increase pressure on climate commitments
- TNFD releases beta version of framework and launches consultation
- CMA advises on how competition and consumer law can meet environmental goals
- Committee adopts position on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- ECB assessment shows banks need to improve disclosure of climate and environmental risks
- FinDatEx publishes EET Version 1.0 and European MiFID Template Version 4.0
- ISDA and AFME highlight shortcomings in EU’s ESG rating and data products framework
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Analysis—The Plastic Packaging Tax: How It Works (Tax Journal)
- Hazardous substances
- Commission launches EU REACH consultation
- Commission launches consultation on RoHS Directive
- Commission calls for evidence to streamline chemical assessments
- Marine
- UK SHORE unit launched to decarbonise maritime sector
- Scottish Government consults on REM in fishing fleet
- Commission publishes recommendations on improving national marine strategies
- Sustainable finance
- Commission adopts Complementary Delegated Regulation to add nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- Commission announces Vademecum Survey for accessing environmental funding
- IOSCO publishes 2022 workplan on sustainable finance
- LMA launches new Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles REF guide
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Parliament adopts amendments to battery and waste battery proposed regulation
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Welsh Government announces £214m investment in flood protection
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra consults on nature recovery green paper
- Defra publishes policy paper on nutrient pollution
- Forestry Commission makes £10m available via Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme
- Guidance published on funding options available for farmers
- Commission publishes negotiation goals for Global Biodiversity Framework
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on what we can expect from the Office for Environmental Protection, the scope of Aarhus Convention costs protection as clarified in the decision in R (Lewis) v Welsh Ministers, and ClientEarth’s claim that Shell is breaching its legal duties under the Companies Act 2006 by failing to adopt and implement a climate strategy. In addition, this week the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched consultations on environmental targets under the Environment Act 2021, the nature recovery green paper, and the nutrient pollution policy paper, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures is consulting on the first beta version of its nature-related risk and opportunity management and disclosure framework, the Council of the EU agreed on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism proposal and the European Commission published its negotiation goals for the Global Biodiversity Framework. We have also published a new Practice Note on the plastic packaging tax, which comes into effect on 1 April 2022 and have updated our air pollution Practice Notes.
