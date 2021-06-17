- Environment weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra announces agreement on catch levels for fishing in 2021
- Sea Fisheries (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Fisheries Act 2020 (Scheme for Financial Assistance) (England) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- Road to COP26—the role of nature-based solutions in fighting climate change
- CCC says UK not doing enough to tackle climate change risks
- BEIS announces consultation on carbon leakage risk
- BEIS publishes guide on installing electric vehicle chargepoints
- ‘The People vs Arctic Oil’—Norway taken to European Court by activists
- Commission invests €22bn in new partnerships to deliver on European Green Deal
- Council of the EU approves new EU strategy on adaptation to climate change
- EU’s aim to improve energy infrastructure fit for climate neutrality
- European Citizens' Initiative launched proposing to ban ads for fossil fuels
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes details of energy efficiency funding available for homes
- European Council approves conclusions on the Renovation Wave Strategy
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- National Grid ESO announces Great Britain on track to zero carbon periods by 2025
- Government publishes 2021 NDA framework document
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- IUA publishes environmental liability guide
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA seeks views on changes to attendance of technically competent managers
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes UK REACH’s data on transactional applications for authorisation
- Marine
- Policy paper published on £500m Blue Planet Fund
- Sustainable finance
- European Commission launches EU Taxonomy Compass
- ESMA publishes ToRs for the Co-ordination Network on Sustainability
- ICMA publishes updated Green & Social Bond Principles 2021
- GFMA publishes global principles for developing climate finance taxonomies
- Water, flooding and drainage
- ABI and Flood Re publish report on flood losses
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Government responds to Dasgupta Review
- Defra publishes Outcome Indicator Framework update for 2021
- G7 leaders agree to preserve biodiversity and uphold sustainability
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a new instalment in our series of news analyses preceding COP26, which focuses on the ‘intertwined challenges’ of biodiversity loss and climate change. In addition, the CCC has this week published its latest climate change risk assessment report, which warns that the UK is not doing enough to address climate related risks, BEIS has opened a consultation on the risk of carbon leakage in from the UK ETS and HM Treasury has published the government’s response to the Dasgupta Review on the economics of biodiversity. We have also published a new Practice Note which looks at Directive (EC) 2009/125 on the setting of ecodesign requirements for energy-related products and three new environmental enforcement undertakings trackers, relating to packaging waste, water and fisheries and wildlife and habitats.
