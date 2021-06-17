menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Environment weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Defra announces agreement on catch levels for fishing in 2021
  • Sea Fisheries (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
  • Fisheries Act 2020 (Scheme for Financial Assistance) (England) Regulations 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Road to COP26—the role of nature-based solutions in fighting climate change
  • CCC says UK not doing enough to tackle climate change risks
  • BEIS announces consultation on carbon leakage risk
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes a new instalment in our series of news analyses preceding COP26, which focuses on the ‘intertwined challenges’ of biodiversity loss and climate change. In addition, the CCC has this week published its latest climate change risk assessment report, which warns that the UK is not doing enough to address climate related risks, BEIS has opened a consultation on the risk of carbon leakage in from the UK ETS and HM Treasury has published the government’s response to the Dasgupta Review on the economics of biodiversity. We have also published a new Practice Note which looks at Directive (EC) 2009/125 on the setting of ecodesign requirements for energy-related products and three new environmental enforcement undertakings trackers, relating to packaging waste, water and fisheries and wildlife and habitats. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

