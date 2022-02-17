LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Aviation industry calls for flights to non-EEA destinations to be included in EU ETS
  • ISDA and FIA warn European Commission of interventions in EU carbon market
  • European Parliament publishes study on how climate issues are addressed in recovery and resilience plans
  • DG Research and Innovation seeks feedback on low-carbon roadmap
  • China to adopt International Standards to reach climate change goals
  • Brexit
  • UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the impact the legal profession can have on the climate emergency and other sustainability issues, the effect of environmental, social and corporate governance on trusts, and what is expected in 2022 in relation to the UK subsidy control regime. In addition, this week two new Green Freeports and two new marine Special Protection Areas in Scotland were announced, the aviation industry called for flights to non-EEA countries to be included in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, the Mayor of London committed £90m toward green bonds, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the guiding principles for drainage and wastewater management plans, the UK Green Building Council published a framework to assist with climate-related risk disclosure for asset-owning businesses, and China to adopted International Standards for reaching climate goals. In addition, this week we published two new Q&A guides on the environment in France and Indonesia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

