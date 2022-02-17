- Environment weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Aviation industry calls for flights to non-EEA destinations to be included in EU ETS
- ISDA and FIA warn European Commission of interventions in EU carbon market
- European Parliament publishes study on how climate issues are addressed in recovery and resilience plans
- DG Research and Innovation seeks feedback on low-carbon roadmap
- China to adopt International Standards to reach climate change goals
- Brexit
- UK subsidy control regime—the year ahead
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 17th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including climate change
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- RIBA publishes interwar homes research and urges government to tackle fuel poverty
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS seeks views on AMR development programme
- Ofgem publishes updated Green Gas Support Scheme guidance
- MEPs set out recommendations on rapid deployment of offshore wind
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- ESG and trusts
- Lord Carnwath gives speech on Human Rights Act reform
- FRC publishes guidance on auditor reporting responsibilities under ISA (UK) 720
- UKGBC publishes framework to assist with climate-related risk disclosure
- RICS publishes guidance note for sustainability and ESG valuation advice
- ESMA publishes study on the implementation of its guidelines on the disclosure of ESG in CRA press releases
- UNEP FI reviews progress on commitments for firms to accurately disclose their climate change risks
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Scottish Government announces agreement with UK to establish Green Freeports
- Finance Bill 2022: summary of amendments
- Plastic Packaging Tax (General) Regulations 2022
- Hazardous substances
- HSE seeks views on DOTL and 1,4 dioxane substances in preparation for RMOAs
- Defra approves UK REACH applications for use of 4-tert-OPnEO and 4-NPnEO
- Commission calls for evidence on revisions to RoHS Directive
- Commission seeks feedback on technical amendments to Fertilising Products Regulation
- Availability of biological pesticides to be increased within EU
- Marine
- Two new sites in Scotland designated as marine Special Protection Areas
- Commission announces three key initiatives to preserve and restore the oceans
- Commission seeks feedback on updated list of approved ship recycling facilities
- Sustainability
- The sustainability imperative for the legal profession
- Commission invites companies to take pledge to further sustainable consumption
- Sustainable finance
- Mayor of London dedicates £90m towards new green bonds
- ESMA roadmap sets out its Sustainable Finance priorities for 2022–24
- Insurance Europe publishes updated key messages on EC proposal for EU Green Bond Standard
- UNEP FI and EBF launch report outlining practical approaches to applying EU Taxonomy to bank lending
- ICMA makes recommendations to address EU taxonomy usability issues
- Waste
- Durham Company Ltd v Durham County Council
- Commission calls for evidence for the Waste Framework Directive
- Ten additional governments pledge to New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra publishes guiding principles on DWMPs
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the impact the legal profession can have on the climate emergency and other sustainability issues, the effect of environmental, social and corporate governance on trusts, and what is expected in 2022 in relation to the UK subsidy control regime. In addition, this week two new Green Freeports and two new marine Special Protection Areas in Scotland were announced, the aviation industry called for flights to non-EEA countries to be included in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, the Mayor of London committed £90m toward green bonds, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the guiding principles for drainage and wastewater management plans, the UK Green Building Council published a framework to assist with climate-related risk disclosure for asset-owning businesses, and China to adopted International Standards for reaching climate goals. In addition, this week we published two new Q&A guides on the environment in France and Indonesia.
