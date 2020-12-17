Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Environment weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Supreme Court finds designation of the Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST)
  • Shipping and net zero
  • BEIS publishes White Paper on powering UK’s net zero future
  • UK issues NDC, Adaptation Communication and first Biennial Finance Communication
  • European Council endorses binding target for EU emissions reduction
  • Council adopts conclusions on steps to help EU reach carbon neutrality by 2050
  • Government initiates Climate Ambition Summit opposing fossil fuel projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision finding designation of the Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST) and analysis from Beth Bradley and Rachel Hoyland, partner and senior associate at Hill Dickinson of the legal framework surrounding the decarbonisation of shipping, net zero shipping pledges and the impact of Brexit on decarbonising efforts. In addition this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a White Paper on ‘powering our net zero future’ and the UK has communicated its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In addition the European Council has endorsed a binding EU target of a net domestic reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 in a bid to meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. We also cover the latest Brexit developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More