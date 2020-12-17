- Environment weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Supreme Court finds designation of the Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST)
- Shipping and net zero
- BEIS publishes White Paper on powering UK’s net zero future
- UK issues NDC, Adaptation Communication and first Biennial Finance Communication
- European Council endorses binding target for EU emissions reduction
- Council adopts conclusions on steps to help EU reach carbon neutrality by 2050
- Government initiates Climate Ambition Summit opposing fossil fuel projects
More...
- Scottish Government announces consultation on net zero engagement strategy
- Scottish Government calls for UK Government for new climate change policies
- Scottish Parliamentary committees seek views on updated climate change plan
- BEIS proposes 1 October 2024 limit for phasing out unabated coal-fired generation
- Agreement to set up Just Transition Fund reached
- Commission adopts proposal to ‘future-proof’ TEN-E Regulation
- TAN serves a judicial review on DfT for refusing to rethink roads policy
- Judgment Alert: *R (on the application of Plan B Earth Ltd) v The Secretary of State For Transport
- Brexit
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- Letter on inquiry into end-of-transition period preparedness published
- Brexit Bulletin—ninth report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and common frameworks
- HSE post-transition podcast for chemical companies
- CCAs and reporting information—additional Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Exporting or moving fish—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Fertilisers and Ammonium Nitrate Material (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health (Forestry) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Plant Health (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Plants and plant products—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Trading and moving CITES specimens—updated Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Covid-19
- Report finds green coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic recovery could cut predicted emissions by a quarter
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance on prioritising waste collections updated
- New Green Recovery Challenge Fund initiatives announced
- Government launches consultation on 2021 CHPQA certification amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- EAC requests information on improvements to the Green Homes Grant scheme
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS consults on industry’s approach to financing of renewable technologies
- BEIS response to RAB model for nuclear published
- BEIS consultation on draft nuclear safeguard fees regulations
- Outcome of consultation on combined heat and power to support net zero published
- Views sought on enabling clean energy exports
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Environmental enforcement round-up—11 December 2020
- Environmental enforcement round-up—15 December 2020
- Preparing for US criminal environmental enforcement under Biden
- Hazardous substances
- Designated RoHS standards published
- ECHA releases tips for successful SCIP notifications
- RoHS study on Annex III of Directive 2011/65/EU exemptions published
- Sustainability
- EIOPA publishes sensitivity analysis of climate-change related transition risks
- ICMA AMIC responds to consultation on the EU Ecolabel for financial products
- Letters to PRA CEOs prioritises climate change’s impact on finance
- Waste
- Environment Agency gives update on review of 13 Waste Quality Protocols
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- European Commission publishes its proposal for more sustainable batteries
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Scottish Government releases plans to protect land for nature by 2030
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision finding designation of the Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST) and analysis from Beth Bradley and Rachel Hoyland, partner and senior associate at Hill Dickinson of the legal framework surrounding the decarbonisation of shipping, net zero shipping pledges and the impact of Brexit on decarbonising efforts. In addition this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a White Paper on ‘powering our net zero future’ and the UK has communicated its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In addition the European Council has endorsed a binding EU target of a net domestic reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 in a bid to meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. We also cover the latest Brexit developments.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.