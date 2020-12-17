Environment weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision finding designation of the Airports National Policy Statement lawful (Friends of the Earth v SoST) and analysis from Beth Bradley and Rachel Hoyland, partner and senior associate at Hill Dickinson of the legal framework surrounding the decarbonisation of shipping, net zero shipping pledges and the impact of Brexit on decarbonising efforts. In addition this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published a White Paper on 'powering our net zero future' and the UK has communicated its new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In addition the European Council has endorsed a binding EU target of a net domestic reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 in a bid to meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. We also cover the latest Brexit developments.