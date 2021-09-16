- Environment weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Air emissions and climate change
- Chatham House publishes paper on climate change risk assessment 2021
- Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee publishes government's response to climate report
- DfT announces backing of zero global shipping emissions by 2050
- Government launches EV8 Switch app to encourage drivers to switch to EVs
- BEIS publishes document for calculating GHG emissions from biomethane production
- New fund aims to encourage development of low carbon vehicle technology in Wales
- Scottish Government announces Scottish Climate Week 2021
- Commission adopts second annual Strategic Foresight Report
- European Commission opens initiative on restoration of sustainable carbon cycles
- Dr Okonjo-Iweala addresses international trade’s role in tackling climate change
- Alok Sharma urges the Americas to take action on climate change
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- NAO publishes report assessing Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme
- Ofgem publishes budget for NDRHI guarantees and NDRHI extensions application
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes details on fourth round of CfD scheme
- Views sought on Future Energy Scenarios for 2022
- Green Gas Support Scheme Regulations 2021
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- PLSA welcomes FCA consultation on enhancing climate-related disclosures
- Organisations respond to FCA CP21/17 and FCA CP21/18
- FRC publishes report on implementation of SECR requirements
- EBF comments on Commission’s proposals for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- EFAMA supports IOSCO’s call to increase transparency of ESG methodologies
- Hazardous substances
- Consultation on restricting use of four phthalates in medical devices opens
- ECHA launches database of substances of very high concern in products
- Marine
- Defra announces £24m investment for UK fishing industry
- MMO introduces Studland MCZ Habitat Protection Strategy
- Sustainable development
- Cabinet Office announces launch of Geospatial Commission pilots
- European Commission publishes sustainability and competition policy brief
- EEA briefing looks at how innovation can address sustainability challenges
- Sustainable finance
- Treasury sets out green gilt issuance plans
- NYSE and Intrinsic Exchange Group launch new sustainable finance asset class
- UNEP FI publishes global investor statement to governments on the climate crisis
- Waste
- EA publishes guidance urging sports industry to tackle plastic waste
- WRAP publishes annual progress summary for 'Meat in a Net Zero world'
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra announces sixth round of Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund
- Defra publishes response to consultation on implementing Ivory Act 2018
- FCDO, Defra and BEIS issue response to ICAI recommendations on climate finance
- Marches Mosses mark 30th anniversary as a National Nature Reserve
- NRW launches new initiative to protect rare species
- Scottish Government awards first set of grants to transform derelict land
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an update on the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, Chatham House’ paper on climate change risk assessment, the National Audit Office’s report on the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme, and details on the fourth round of the Contracts for Difference scheme. In addition this week, the Department for Transport confirmed it will back an absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs announced it will invest £24m into the UK fishing industry, and the European Commission published its sustainability and competition policy brief in support of the European Green Deal.
