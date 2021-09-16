Environment weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an update on the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, Chatham House’ paper on climate change risk assessment, the National Audit Office’s report on the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme, and details on the fourth round of the Contracts for Difference scheme. In addition this week, the Department for Transport confirmed it will back an absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs announced it will invest £24m into the UK fishing industry, and the European Commission published its sustainability and competition policy brief in support of the European Green Deal. or to read the full analysis.