Environment weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the delay in making due diligence checks across supply chains mandatory in the EU, the upcoming EU rules for eco-friendly products, the effect of pre-Brexit EU law in domestic law, recent developments in ESG-inspired disputes, and how pension schemes and funds address climate change. In addition, this week the European Commission adopted four legislative proposals to assist with reaching the European Green Deal Goals, new rules were announced by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the decarbonisation of new built homes and buildings, the Scottish Budget incorporated measures to fight against climate change, the 2022 fishing catch limits were agreed between the UK, EU and Norway, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed it is to proceed with amending the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2021, and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the UK REACH approach on substances of very high concern and banned the importing of hunting trophies from endangered and threatened species. We have also published two new Practice Notes—one provides an overview of COP26 and the other provides guidance on biodiversity and business. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

