- Environment weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Commission adopts new green proposals to reach carbon neutrality goal
- Commission publishes Council Recommendation for fair climate transition
- Fossil fuels will no longer receive EU funding
- Carbon farming and industrial capture key for Commission’s carbon removal goals
- All new buildings in EU to be carbon neutral in 2030
- Environmental Crime Directive proposal adopted by Commission
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS to proceed with amending Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020
- UK ETS Authority publishes decision following Cost Containment Mechanism trigger
- DfT updates consultation response on electric vehicle charge points
- Government targets funding towards more affordable electric vehicles
- DLUHC publishes electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation guidance
- Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations (Amendment) Order 2021
- Scottish Budget 2022
- Natural Resources Wales welcomes Renewable Energy Deep Dive recommendations
- BEIS publishes guidance for decarbonising public sector
- EU transport revamp led by four Commission proposals
- Commission seeks views on derogation from sustainability criteria for biofuels
- WTO ministers promise to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by MC13
- Brexit
- Are general principles of law part of domestic law—Lipton and Adferiad—which is correct?
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost statement on Brexit Opportunities: Review of Retained EU Law
- Inquiry to examine how UK protects environmental policies in trade agreements
- Defra agrees 2022 fishing catch limits with EU and Norway
- UK issues 18 licences for EU replacement vessels in its territorial waters
- Brexit Bulletin—thirteenth report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and Common Frameworks
- Contamination and pollution
- EU pollution rules still not implemented correctly in Member States
- Commission and UNEP to increase co-operation to reduce pollution
- Commission to consult on EU rules revision for illegal discharge from ships
- EEA publishes new indicator identifying pesticides in European waters
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- New homes to produce nearly a third less carbon
- Ofgem launches second consultation on scoring methodology for ECO4
- Ofgem updates guidance for feed-in tariffs scheme
- BEIS publishes draft Boiler Upgrade Scheme (England and Wales) Regulations 2022
- Coalition of green building organisations publishes Build Upon Framework
- Energy efficiency of products
- EU rules for green products due in March 2022 and ‘right to repair’ in July 2022, draft plan shows
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- CfD AR4 opens for applications with £285m per year funding
- BEIS publishes 2021 update on CfD and Capacity Market scheme
- Guidance on benefits of onshore wind developments updated
- BEIS to proceed with cost recovery scheme for nuclear safeguards
- NRW issues marine licence to Menter Môn Limited for a Tidal Demonstration Project
- European Commission will publish solar energy strategy in 2022
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments (December 2021)
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- LMA publishes sustainable insurance clauses
- EIOPA consults on guidance on climate change risk scenarios in ORSA
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Companies must wait to 2022 for new EU due diligence plan after another failed review
- Pension funds need voice on climate investments, UK says
- Smaller pension schemes not prioritising climate change
- New guidance on misleading environmental claims in advertising published
- MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
- PLSA publishes ESG made simple guide
- NGFS publishes guide on climate-related disclosure for central banks
- Climate risk set to increase DB scheme deficits
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Plastic Packaging Tax (Descriptions of Products) Regulations 2021
- The Finance Act 2021, Part 2 etc (Plastic Packaging Tax) (Appointed Day) Regulations 2021
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes UK REACH approach on substances of very high concern
- Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- ECHA report shows increase in exports of hazardous chemicals under PIC Regulation
- Commission calls for feedback on draft regulation on use of by-products in fertilizer
- Marine
- Declaration signed to save Mediterranean marine environment
- Sustainable development
- NGOs urge government to change planning rules to help tackle climate change
- EEA report shows cities lead drive on sustainability
- Sustainable finance
- Commission delegated regulation relating to the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in the Official Journal
- EU Taxonomy Regulation RTS on sustainability disclosure under EU Accounting Directive published in Official Journal
- TISE head of equity markets comments on success of sustainability initiatives in 2021
- UNEP FI publishes 2021 review of sustainable finance topics
- UNEP publishes legal framework for sustainability impact in investor decision making
- Waste
- Scottish Government's deposit return scheme to launch in August 2023
- Consultation launched on draft National Litter and Flytipping Strategy for Scotland
- EEA finds that one third of Europe has no waste prevention programme
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Ofwat opens consultation into review of Retail Exit Code
- TCPA publishes guidance on building safer future
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra bans importing of hunting trophies following consultation
- Rewild London Fund launched to restore natural sites and improve biodiversity
- Evaluation finds that EU’s CAP contributes to ‘balanced development’
- Commission and EEA launch new governance mechanism tool
- Commission publishes data tool to register newly planted trees
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the delay in making due diligence checks across supply chains mandatory in the EU, the upcoming EU rules for eco-friendly products, the effect of pre-Brexit EU law in domestic law, recent developments in ESG-inspired disputes, and how pension schemes and funds address climate change. In addition, this week the European Commission adopted four legislative proposals to assist with reaching the European Green Deal Goals, new rules were announced by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on the decarbonisation of new built homes and buildings, the Scottish Budget incorporated measures to fight against climate change, the 2022 fishing catch limits were agreed between the UK, EU and Norway, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed it is to proceed with amending the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2021, and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the UK REACH approach on substances of very high concern and banned the importing of hunting trophies from endangered and threatened species. We have also published two new Practice Notes—one provides an overview of COP26 and the other provides guidance on biodiversity and business.
