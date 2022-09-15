LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2022
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
  • BPF summarises net zero impacts of energy policy announcement
  • Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4 Interim Delivery
  • WGBC highlights focusing on people in built environment
  • Energy for environmental lawyers
  • Government announces lifting of moratorium on UK shale gas production 
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the ruling in Harris v Environment Agency which confirmed that Directive 92/43/EEC (the Habitats Directive) remains enforceable post-Brexit, the United Nations General Assembly resolution and Human Rights Council resolution that access to a healthy environment is a human right, the Financial Reporting Council Lab's report on environmental, social and governance data production, the decision on Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct which found that a collateral warranty was subject to the statutory adjudication provisions, and Insurance Europe's objection to EU's green finance rules. In addition, this week the European Parliament adopted its position on the regulation of deforestation free products, the UK government lifted the moratorium on UK shale gas production, the passage of the Bill of Rights Bill was halted and Groundsure has published an exclusive legal opinion from Stephen Tromans QC on the duty of care of conveyancers to advise clients on climate risk. We have also published a number of new Practice Notes providing snapshots of the EU and GB Regulations on fluorinated greenhouse gases and on substances that deplete the ozone, the key features of phase 4 of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) and on the regulation of mercury.

