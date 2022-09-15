- Environment weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2022
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BPF summarises net zero impacts of energy policy announcement
- Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4 Interim Delivery
- WGBC highlights focusing on people in built environment
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Government announces lifting of moratorium on UK shale gas production
- RenewableUK announces onshore wind projects have grown 12% since October 2021
- Application deadline for Phase 4 of IEEA extended due to bank holiday
- Scottish Renewables publishes recommendations on solar strategy
- President von der Leyen delivers 2022 State of the Union address
- Commission and NSEC announce increase in deployment of offshore renewable energy
- IRENA publishes report on scaling up renewables in landlocked developing countries
- WNA becomes signatory of UN 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Compact
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Eurojust reports on environmental crime work
- European Commission publishes third Environmental Implementation Review
- Environmental issues in transactions
- Talking point: Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct
- Groundsure publishes opinion on Conveyancers’ Duty of Care to Advise Clients about Climate Risk
- European Parliament adopts position on regulation of deforestation free products
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Access to healthy environment declared a human right by United Nations
- ESG data production—the FRC’s report on how to improve it
- Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Analysis—What to Expect On Tax from the New Prime Minister (Tax Journal)
- Taylor Engineering and Plastics Ltd vs Environment Agency
- Hazardous substances and chemicals
- European Commission seeks views on basic regulation for ECHA
- Commission publishes first draft regulation to limit use of microplastics
- Regulation extending approval periods of active substances under the Plant Protection Products Regulation published in Official Journal
- Sustainability
- European Commission partners with governments to boost sustainable development
- ABPI and PAGB join SMP as founding collaborators
- Sustainable finance
- Insurance Europe says EU should minimise green finance rules
- NGFS publishes third set of climate scenarios for central banks and supervisors
- ESAs submit further questions to the Commission regarding the EU SFDR
- BCBS issues statement on Basel III implementation, climate-related financial risks and cryptoassets
- ICMA responds to call for feedback on EU Minimum Safeguards report
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Landmark environmental case against the Environment Agency—court confirms enforceable European laws post-Brexit (Harris v Environment Agency)
- Defra publishes list of priority habitats and species
- Scottish Renewables responds to Scottish Biodiversity Strategy 2022 consultation
- JRC publishes findings of four scientific studies related to food information
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the ruling in Harris v Environment Agency which confirmed that Directive 92/43/EEC (the Habitats Directive) remains enforceable post-Brexit, the United Nations General Assembly resolution and Human Rights Council resolution that access to a healthy environment is a human right, the Financial Reporting Council Lab’s report on environmental, social and governance data production, the decision on Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct which found that a collateral warranty was subject to the statutory adjudication provisions, and Insurance Europe’s objection to EU’s green finance rules. In addition, this week the European Parliament adopted its position on the regulation of deforestation free products, the UK government lifted the moratorium on UK shale gas production, the passage of the Bill of Rights Bill was halted and Groundsure has published an exclusive legal opinion from Stephen Tromans QC on the duty of care of conveyancers to advise clients on climate risk. We have also published a number of new Practice Notes providing snapshots of the EU and GB Regulations on fluorinated greenhouse gases and on substances that deplete the ozone, the key features of phase 4 of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) and on the regulation of mercury.
