- Environment weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Hot topics and trends
- Government welcomes 15 recommendations on green jobs and skills delivery
- European Parliament sets out recommendations for a green transition
- Air emissions and climate change
- European Commission publishes series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target
- BEIS Committee publishes report concerning net zero transition
- DfT announces plan to decarbonise the transport sector by 2050
- DfT opens consultation concerning achieving net zero aviation by 2050
More...
- DfT publishes response to consultation on smart charging
- Views sought on expanding 2009 Carbon Capture Readiness requirements
- CCSA publishes report on the impacts of scaling up CCUS
- ICE report calls for more thought on climate change in infrastructure projects
- Documents published on Interministerial Group for Net Zero
- BEIS sets sixth carbon budget at 965 MtCO2e
- BEIS updates UK ETS publication date
- Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets publishes roadmap to strengthen market integrity
- Commission fines five car manufacturers €875m for restricting competition
- Energy efficiency of products
- Comment—Government publishes ‘Right to Repair’ Regulations
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS launches consultation on the role and remit of the CNC
- EU confirms status as observer in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum
- MEPs call on European Commission to support nuclear energy
- Environmental information and access to environmental justice
- MEPs and European Council agree to amend Aarhus Convention Regulation
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- UNEP FI announces that global insurance and reinsurance leaders have established net-zero alliance
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- DWP announces stewardship support for pension schemes
- European Commission launches guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains
- Hazardous substances
- Work and Pensions Committee launches inquiry into asbestos management
- OPSS issues reminder about upcoming change to Hazardous Substances and Packaging Regulations
- Marine
- Sustainable development
- WBCSD report recommends whole life carbon understanding for net zero
- Sustainable finance
- Fund managers’ green disclosure laws delayed to July 2022, EU Commission says
- Green Finance Institute launches campaign to help issue Local Climate Bonds
- Royal London publishes research on responsibly investing pensions
- EIOPA publishes three sustainable finance reports
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes draft reports on social taxonomy
- ICMA welcomes Commission’s green bond proposals but notes lack of flexibility provisions
- UNEP FI announces almost a quarter of global banking assets are in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance
- Waste
- EFRA launches plastic waste inquiry
- Environment Agency updates review on waste quality protocols
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Environment Agency seeks views on proposed new WEEE and WCE guidance
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA’s annual report finds water companies failing their duty to the environment
- Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd v United Utilities Water Ltd; United Utilities Water Ltd v Manchester Ship Canal Company Ltd
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- UN CBD publishes first draft of Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework
- Defra details GB implementation of Plant Protection Products Regulations
- Defra sets out new fund to support farmers over agricultural transition period
- Defra publishes report on lessons learned from LNRS pilot schemes
- Defra extends support scheme for Northern Ireland agri-food traders
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information Regulations 2021 and the fund managers’ green-finance disclosure rules, and a new Practice Note on Regulation (EC) 1272/2008 which regulates the classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. In addition, this week the European Commission has adopted a set of proposals aimed at enabling the EU to achieve its emission reductions targets, DfT announced its plans to decarbonise transport by 2050, the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has launched a plastic waste inquiry and the EA published a report on England’s nine water and sewage companies’ environmental performance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.