Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Hot topics and trends
  • Government welcomes 15 recommendations on green jobs and skills delivery
  • European Parliament sets out recommendations for a green transition
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • European Commission publishes series of legislative proposals to support climate neutrality target
  • BEIS Committee publishes report concerning net zero transition
  • DfT announces plan to decarbonise the transport sector by 2050
  • DfT opens consultation concerning achieving net zero aviation by 2050
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information Regulations 2021 and the fund managers’ green-finance disclosure rules, and a new Practice Note on Regulation (EC) 1272/2008 which regulates the classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. In addition, this week the European Commission has adopted a set of proposals aimed at enabling the EU to achieve its emission reductions targets, DfT announced its plans to decarbonise transport by 2050, the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has launched a plastic waste inquiry and the EA published a report on England’s nine water and sewage companies’ environmental performance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

