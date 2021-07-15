Environment weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information Regulations 2021 and the fund managers’ green-finance disclosure rules, and a new Practice Note on Regulation (EC) 1272/2008 which regulates the classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. In addition, this week the European Commission has adopted a set of proposals aimed at enabling the EU to achieve its emission reductions targets, DfT announced its plans to decarbonise transport by 2050, the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has launched a plastic waste inquiry and the EA published a report on England’s nine water and sewage companies’ environmental performance. or to read the full analysis.