- Environment weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Environmental law after Brexit—level playing field and divergence
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK TCA
- Air emissions and climate change
- Welsh Affairs Committee to hold evidence session on renewable energy in Wales
- ClientEarth launches climate-based legal challenge against Belgian National Bank
- European Commission electricity and gas reports illustrate changes in 2020
- European Commission puts in place renewable energy investment pipeline
More...
- EU Council position and statement of reasons on establishing the Program for the Environment and Climate Action (LIFE) published in Official Journal
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Construction and climate groups call for changes to Future Buildings Standard
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- ONS publishes 2021 bulletin on UK natural capital accounts
- Comment—EU green-finance plans may leave multinationals out in the cold
- AFME report calls for consistent ESG Reporting Requirements
- Sustainable finance
- UK should diverge from EU’s green-finance taxonomy, former lawmaker Swinburne says
- BCBS publishes two reports on climate-related financial risks
- EIB publishes circular economy overview
- Waste
- Environment Agency releases documents for waste shipments
- Summary of responses published for environmental plastics call for evidence
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- EA and angling clubs collaborate to plant 8,000 trees
- Official Controls (Exemptions from Controls at Border Control Posts) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Journal articles
- *New* sustainable business toolkit
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Latest Q&As
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis on the impact of the ‘level playing field’ provisions in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and the potential for divergence in EU–UK environmental protection standards post-Brexit. We have also published commentary on the UK’s approach to developing a green finance taxonomy and the impact of international climate reporting requirements on large, multinational companies. In addition this week, the Office for National Statistics has published the 2021 natural capital accounts for the UK and the EA has published forms for shipping notified and green list waste.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.