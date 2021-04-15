Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—15 April 2021

15 April 2021
  In this issue:
  Brexit
  Environmental law after Brexit—level playing field and divergence
  Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK TCA
  Air emissions and climate change
  Welsh Affairs Committee to hold evidence session on renewable energy in Wales
  ClientEarth launches climate-based legal challenge against Belgian National Bank
  European Commission electricity and gas reports illustrate changes in 2020
  European Commission puts in place renewable energy investment pipeline
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis on the impact of the ‘level playing field’ provisions in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and the potential for divergence in EU–UK environmental protection standards post-Brexit. We have also published commentary on the UK’s approach to developing a green finance taxonomy and the impact of international climate reporting requirements on large, multinational companies. In addition this week, the Office for National Statistics has published the 2021 natural capital accounts for the UK and the EA has published forms for shipping notified and green list waste. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

