Environment weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest news analysis on the impact of the ‘level playing field’ provisions in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and the potential for divergence in EU–UK environmental protection standards post-Brexit. We have also published commentary on the UK’s approach to developing a green finance taxonomy and the impact of international climate reporting requirements on large, multinational companies. In addition this week, the Office for National Statistics has published the 2021 natural capital accounts for the UK and the EA has published forms for shipping notified and green list waste. or to read the full analysis.