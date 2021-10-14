Environment weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the key amendments to the Environment Bill due to be considered by the House of Commons during the final stages of the Bill’s passage through Parliament, an MLex special report on future mobility which considers the policymaking and regulatory landscape for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and clean-energy transport, and an article on the impact of activist investors on the insurance sector. In addition, this week the UK committed to decarbonising the energy sector by 2035, the Council of the European Union published its COP26 position, the UN Human Rights Council declared 'healthy and sustainable environment' a human right, the Scottish Government published the Heat in Buildings Strategy, CO2 suppliers reached an agreement on sustainable CO2 supply, and the European Commission published a new EU Arctic Strategy. or to read the full analysis.