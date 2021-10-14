- Environment weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- Council of the European Union approves conclusions on EU’s COP26 position
- Key developments and materials
- The Environment Bill—the beginning of the end?
- Future Mobility—MLex Special Report
- Air emissions and climate change
- UK commits to decarbonising energy sector by 2035
- EA stresses importance of adaptation to climate change in third climate change adaption report
- UKELA commissions briefing notes on UK legal and governance framework preparing for climate change challenge
- BEIS publishes greenhouse gas inventory data for 2021
- Commission seeks feedback on lighter reporting under Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1859
- European Commission publishes joint EU–US statement on Global Methane Pledge
- IEA publishes report on curtailing methane emissions from fossil fuel operations
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes social housing decarbonisation study from social housing providers
- ACE publishes new report showing how infrastructure affects climate
- Scotland publishes Heat in Buildings Strategy
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Suppliers reach agreement on sustainable CO2 supply
- BEIS seeks views on innovation to aid transition to decarbonised energy system
- Scottish Government publishes report on economic impact of decarbonising heat
- Consultation launched on delivering heat network zoning in England
- BEIS extends consultation on early action to align Capacity Market with net zero
- BEIS publishes report on evaluation of Supply Chain Demonstrator project
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Activist investors aim at UK insurers in pandemic rebound
- Net-Zero Insurance Alliance announces five new members from Africa, Asia and Europe
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes examples of climate change risk assessments
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Google updates ads and monetisation polices on climate change
- Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international)
- European Commission publishes new EU Arctic Strategy
- UN Council declares 'healthy and sustainable environment' a human right
- Sustainable development
- Commission launches public consultation into drone strategy for smart and sustainable mobility
- Sustainable finance
- European Commissioner announces issue of first EU green bond
- Net Zero Banking Alliance announces collaboration with the Centre for Climate-Aligned Finance
- Water, flooding and drainage
- CEOs of water companies to be questioned over river pollution concerns
- European Commission report reveals nitrate levels remain too high in EU waters
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Commission outlines intentions for COP15 UN Biodiversity Summit
- Business leaders call for more government action on biodiversity
- Natural History Museum launches Biodiversity Intactness Index
- Scottish Government publishes review of ten-year bee strategy
- Commission seeks views on EU Action Plan against Wildlife Trafficking revision
- European Commission issues guidance on Habitats Directive
- NGFS-INSPIRE report considers economic and financial risks of biodiversity loss
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the key amendments to the Environment Bill due to be considered by the House of Commons during the final stages of the Bill’s passage through Parliament, an MLex special report on future mobility which considers the policymaking and regulatory landscape for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and clean-energy transport, and an article on the impact of activist investors on the insurance sector. In addition, this week the UK committed to decarbonising the energy sector by 2035, the Council of the European Union published its COP26 position, the UN Human Rights Council declared 'healthy and sustainable environment' a human right, the Scottish Government published the Heat in Buildings Strategy, CO2 suppliers reached an agreement on sustainable CO2 supply, and the European Commission published a new EU Arctic Strategy.
