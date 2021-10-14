LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Environment weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: MLex
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • Council of the European Union approves conclusions on EU’s COP26 position
  • Key developments and materials
  • The Environment Bill—the beginning of the end?
  • Future Mobility—MLex Special Report
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • UK commits to decarbonising energy sector by 2035
  • EA stresses importance of adaptation to climate change in third climate change adaption report
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the key amendments to the Environment Bill due to be considered by the House of Commons during the final stages of the Bill’s passage through Parliament, an MLex special report on future mobility which considers the policymaking and regulatory landscape for connected cars, autonomous vehicles and clean-energy transport, and an article on the impact of activist investors on the insurance sector. In addition, this week the UK committed to decarbonising the energy sector by 2035, the Council of the European Union published its COP26 position, the UN Human Rights Council declared 'healthy and sustainable environment' a human right, the Scottish Government published the Heat in Buildings Strategy, CO2 suppliers reached an agreement on sustainable CO2 supply, and the European Commission published a new EU Arctic Strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

