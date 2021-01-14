Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Environment weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Natural England provides an operational update amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • EU Environment Committee seeks views on UK-EU relations in a number of areas
  • ECHA advises firms to complete transfer of UK registrations to EU by 31 March
  • Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on human rights
  • EU Relations Law—a guide for the perplexed
  • F gas and ODS exports rejected at EU BCP—post-Brexit transition guidance from Environment Agency
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, including a warning from ECHA that UK REACH registrations to the EU must be completed by 31 March 2021, and our three-part analysis on key aspects of ‘EU Relations Law’. We have also published analyses of the expected developments in net zero policy during 2021 flowing from the Energy White Paper, and the Planning Court’s decision in Finch v Surrey CC on the scope of environmental impact assessments. In addition, this week we have added two new Practice Notes: ‘What is climate change litigation?’, which sets out what climate change litigation includes, some of its key drivers and jurisdictional issues, and ‘UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement—environmental provisions’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More