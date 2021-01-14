Environment weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, including a warning from ECHA that UK REACH registrations to the EU must be completed by 31 March 2021, and our three-part analysis on key aspects of ‘EU Relations Law’. We have also published analyses of the expected developments in net zero policy during 2021 flowing from the Energy White Paper, and the Planning Court’s decision in Finch v Surrey CC on the scope of environmental impact assessments. In addition, this week we have added two new Practice Notes: ‘What is climate change litigation?’, which sets out what climate change litigation includes, some of its key drivers and jurisdictional issues, and ‘UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement—environmental provisions’. or to read the full analysis.