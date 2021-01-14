- Environment weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Natural England provides an operational update amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- EU Environment Committee seeks views on UK-EU relations in a number of areas
- ECHA advises firms to complete transfer of UK registrations to EU by 31 March
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on human rights
- EU Relations Law—a guide for the perplexed
- F gas and ODS exports rejected at EU BCP—post-Brexit transition guidance from Environment Agency
- Noise emission in the environment by outdoor equipment—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Air emissions and climate change
- 2021—a year of intense regulatory activity on net zero policy
- Clean Air White Paper published by Welsh Government
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- UKGBC updates its resources on building zero carbon houses
- Government responds to consultation on changes to domestic RHI Regulations
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- National Grid announces 2020 was Britain’s most environmentally friendly year yet
- Comment—sculpting of EU hydrogen market will be a hard, divisive task in 2021
- EA launches consultation for implementation of a new nuclear power station type
- Environmental assessments
- Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review publishes a call for evidence
- UK implements new business measures over human rights violations in Xinjiang
- Hazardous substances
- Emergency authorisation allows use of neonicotinoid to treat sugar beet seed
- High Court grants permission to appeal asbestos insurance liability ruling
- ECHA updates guidance on preparation of an application for authorisation
- ECHA publishes revised template for overview of biocidal product families
- Bisphenol A confirmed by General Court as an endocrine disrupter to environment
- Marine
- Government signs MoU with International Council of the Exploration of the Sea
- Sustainability
- John Glen on decarbonisation and green finance
- ISDA publishes ESG-related Derivatives Products and Transactions research notes
- Waste
- Scottish Government announces increase in plastic bag minimum price
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Prime Minister’s Office announces £3bn for climate change solutions
- Consultation on the use of gene editing to benefit environment and wildlife launched
- FFCC publishes report on agroecology and future of the food and farming system
- Consultation launched on legally binding EU nature restoration targets
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Anglian Water Service Ltd v Environment Agency
- CIRIA released guidance for property flood resilience
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, including a warning from ECHA that UK REACH registrations to the EU must be completed by 31 March 2021, and our three-part analysis on key aspects of ‘EU Relations Law’. We have also published analyses of the expected developments in net zero policy during 2021 flowing from the Energy White Paper, and the Planning Court’s decision in Finch v Surrey CC on the scope of environmental impact assessments. In addition, this week we have added two new Practice Notes: ‘What is climate change litigation?’, which sets out what climate change litigation includes, some of its key drivers and jurisdictional issues, and ‘UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement—environmental provisions’.
