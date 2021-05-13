menu-search
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Environment weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Queen's Speech 2021—environment, climate change and energy
  • Queen's Speech 2021—agriculture and animal welfare
  • Brexit
  • UK ETS—further post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • BEIS publishes policy paper on UK Emissions Trading Scheme
  • UK ETS allocation table for 2021–2025 installations published
  • Air emissions and climate change
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analysis of key announcements made in the Queen’s Speech of interest to environmental lawyers, including in relation to the long-awaited Environment Bill. In addition BEIS has this week published the UK ETS allocation table for the 2021–2025 allocation period, Defra has announced new plans to boost recycling in England and the EA has launched its new Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Action Plan. We have also published a new Practice Note: ‘The European Green Deal—tracker’, which provides an overview of the European Green Deal programme and tracks developments made in line with its roadmap of policies. This includes this week’s announcement of a provisional agreement on an EU Climate Law, and the Commission’s adoption of its Action Plan on Zero Pollution for Air, Water and Soil. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

