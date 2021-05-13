- Environment weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Queen's Speech 2021—environment, climate change and energy
- Queen's Speech 2021—agriculture and animal welfare
- Brexit
- UK ETS—further post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- BEIS publishes policy paper on UK Emissions Trading Scheme
- UK ETS allocation table for 2021–2025 installations published
- Air emissions and climate change
More...
- BEIS publishes several updates on CCUS following conclusion of consultation
- Funding announced to support climate disaster responses
- Plans to bring communities together to tackle climate change announced
- Provisional agreement on EU climate neutrality reached
- Industry leaders unite ahead of B7 Summit in efforts to achieve net zero future
- Contamination and pollution
- EU Action Plan announced aiming for zero pollution in air, water and soil
- Environment Agency sets out research into satellite measurements of air pollution
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Annual budget for non-TG technologies accreditation applications to increase
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces opening of GDA in advanced nuclear technologies policy paper
- Government responds to Supply Chain Plans and CfD contract consultation
- Ofgem provides update on RER development progress and expected launch
- Hazardous substances
- Commission seeks feedback on revision of REACH and CLP regulations
- ECHA proposal for endocrine disruptor assessment with REACH
- European Commission launches online stakeholder consultation
- Marine
- Defra publishes summary of results from consultation on REM in fisheries
- Sustainable finance
- ICMA publishes data on sustainable bonds
- IOSCO sees strong support for its vision for an International Sustainability Standards Board
- European Commission consults on draft delegated act detailing disclosure obligations under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- AFME publishes Q1 2021 ESG Finance data report
- ABI joins UN Environment Programme’s Principles for Sustainable Insurance Initiative
- Waste
- HMRC publishes policy paper on a new Plastic Packaging Tax
- Defra announces single use carrier bags will now be 10p as of 21 May 2021
- Defra announces plans to boost recycling in England
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA launches new action plan to tackle coastal erosion and flooding
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- R (on the application of Keir) v Natural England
- Grants for tree planting to be provided to ‘build back greener’ post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Interim license published for release of pheasants and red-legged partridges
- Defra publishes copy of register of European sites in England
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Coming soon—LexisPSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analysis of key announcements made in the Queen’s Speech of interest to environmental lawyers, including in relation to the long-awaited Environment Bill. In addition BEIS has this week published the UK ETS allocation table for the 2021–2025 allocation period, Defra has announced new plans to boost recycling in England and the EA has launched its new Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Action Plan. We have also published a new Practice Note: ‘The European Green Deal—tracker’, which provides an overview of the European Green Deal programme and tracks developments made in line with its roadmap of policies. This includes this week’s announcement of a provisional agreement on an EU Climate Law, and the Commission’s adoption of its Action Plan on Zero Pollution for Air, Water and Soil.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.