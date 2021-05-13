Environment weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analysis of key announcements made in the Queen’s Speech of interest to environmental lawyers, including in relation to the long-awaited Environment Bill. In addition BEIS has this week published the UK ETS allocation table for the 2021–2025 allocation period, Defra has announced new plans to boost recycling in England and the EA has launched its new Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Strategy Action Plan. We have also published a new Practice Note: ‘The European Green Deal—tracker’, which provides an overview of the European Green Deal programme and tracks developments made in line with its roadmap of policies. This includes this week’s announcement of a provisional agreement on an EU Climate Law, and the Commission’s adoption of its Action Plan on Zero Pollution for Air, Water and Soil. or to read the full analysis.