Environment weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on firms sending fossil fuels to EU being subject to rules on methane, the importance of nuclear power in reaching net zero targets and the rules for breaching regulations on reporting on the impact of climate change by retirement funds. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched the Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme and announced that the UK Conformity Assessed marking requirement will come into force in January 2023, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on biodiversity net gain regulations and implementation and published the Annual Fisheries Report for 2020–21 and details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes, Ofgem sought views on its draft guidance regarding the closure of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs called for the carbon border adjustment mechanism to come into force and the Health and Safety Executive has announced that 19 active substances or product type combinations will be subject to a GB-non approval decision under Retained Regulation (EU) No 528/2012 (the GB Biocidal Products Regulation). We have also published a new Practice Note on the divergences between the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and the UK ETS. or to read the full analysis.