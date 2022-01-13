- Environment weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Firms sending fossil fuels to EU should face methane rules too, EU lawmakers say
- Nuclear power essential to reach net-zero carbon emissions goal, EU’s Breton says
- BEIS announces new scheme for technologies producing hydrogen from biomass
- BEIS announces updates for TRI to create new CCUS sector
- NEC to publish new secondary option to incentivise net-zero emissions
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme (Amendment) Order 2022
- Climate Change (Nitrogen Balance Sheet) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- European Parliament Committee—CBAM ought to enter into force by 2025
- Commission reaffirms commitment to air quality decision for EU combustion plants
- EU ETS emissions continued to decline during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Commission partner Breakthrough Energy Catalyst calls for green tech proposals
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on ELM scheme
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on radioactive substances, late payment (commercial transactions) and company law presented to Parliament
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Views sought on draft guidance documents regarding closure of DRHI scheme
- WGBC calls on Commission to prioritise full decarbonisation of built environment
- Energy efficiency of products
- Commission seeks feedback on draft ecodesign regulation for electronic household and office equipment
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- IETF Phase 2 opens for applications from 31 January 2022
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- UK Finance blog discusses environmental crime and thematic sanctions
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- The Pensions Regulator told to clarify rules on climate breaches
- UNEP FI publishes article on firms’ preparations for climate stress testing
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Revenue and Customs Brief 1 (2022): reviewing how to claim VAT when charging electric vehicles for business purposes
- Hazardous substances
- Information on 19 unsupported actives substances published
- Defra publishes response to phthalates in medical devices consultation
- Defra publishes decision on FUJIFILM's application for UK REACH authorisation
- Marine
- EA publishes Annual Fisheries Report for 2020–21
- Crown Estate invests £12m in projects focused on wind farms and marine wildlife
- Aquaculture and Fisheries etc (Scheme for Financial Assistance) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Council decisions on Barcelona Convention and its Protocols published in Official Journal
- Sustainability
- National Highways announces environmental sustainability division
- Commission launches call for evidence on sustainable consumption of goods
- Sustainable finance
- TLT reports 55% financial decision-makers find green finance ‘very important’ or 'critical'
- IIGCC publishes open letter calling for exclusion of gas from EU Taxonomy
- AFME publishes position paper on EU Green Bond Standard
- Investor Agenda publishes investor climate action plan case studies
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and Convergence Blended Finance sign collaboration agreement
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra publishes report on surface water management and SuDS
- Waste
- EA guides on resource framework request to show material waste status
- Deposit and Return Scheme for Scotland Amendment Regulations 2022
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra opens consultation on biodiversity net gain
- Defra publishes details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes
- Scottish businesses to benefit from £30m Agri-Environment Climate Scheme
- Commission seeks views on agriculture and fisheries State aid revision
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on firms sending fossil fuels to EU being subject to rules on methane, the importance of nuclear power in reaching net zero targets and the rules for breaching regulations on reporting on the impact of climate change by retirement funds. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launched the Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme and announced that the UK Conformity Assessed marking requirement will come into force in January 2023, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs launched a consultation on biodiversity net gain regulations and implementation and published the Annual Fisheries Report for 2020–21 and details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes, Ofgem sought views on its draft guidance regarding the closure of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs called for the carbon border adjustment mechanism to come into force and the Health and Safety Executive has announced that 19 active substances or product type combinations will be subject to a GB-non approval decision under Retained Regulation (EU) No 528/2012 (the GB Biocidal Products Regulation). We have also published a new Practice Note on the divergences between the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and the UK ETS.
