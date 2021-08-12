Environment weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the IPCC’s sixth assessment report on the science of climate change, the revised National Planning Policy Framework’s implications for climate change and sustainable transport, and legislating the batteries industry in the EU. In addition, this week, BEIS and Defra launched a £5m research programme to improve the UK’s resilience to climate change, the Sentencing Council was called upon to toughen fly-tipping penalties, and the EA launched a pre-application advice service for environmental permits. We have also this week published a new episode of our Environment News Podcast looking at the UK Innovation Strategy, Southern Water’s £90m fine and serious risk in planning applications as addressed in the case of Valero Logistics UK Ltd v Plymouth City Council. or to read the full analysis.