- Environment weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- BEIS issues new guidance on opting out of UK ETS
- Air emissions and climate change
- Comment—IPCC publishes sixth assessment report on the science of climate change
- IPCC gives code red warning in new report on climate change
- UNEP FI says investors, companies and governments must act definitively after publication of IPCC AR6
- CSA and Met Office Chief Scientist call for urgent action on climate change
- BEIS and Defra launch £5m programme to build resilience against climate change
- CATO Institute publishes briefing on legal issues arising from CBAM
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS and Ofgem open consultation on payment defaults under RO scheme
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Sentencing Council urged to toughen fly-tipping penalties
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA launches pre-application advice service for environmental permits
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- TPR calls for environmentally-friendly trust management to help reach net zero
- Investors call for zero emissions governance measures through IIGCC
- Hazardous substances
- Commission opens consultation on revising EU CLP Regulation
- OJEU publishes Commission Implementing Decision on biocidal products
- Sustainable development
- Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
- MHCLG publishes letter on NPPF paragraph 22 changes
- FSA reports on international approaches to regulation of GMO and novel foods
- Sustainable finance
- LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish new sustainable lending glossary
- Waste
- EA announces seizure of vehicles in Dartford and Gravesham
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- Comment—EU batteries industry faces more uncertainty as legislative talks stutter
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra seeks views on Local Nature Recovery Strategies in England
- EA invests £5.59m in environmental improvements across Yorkshire in 2020–2021
- Statement published on Direct Payments to Farmers Regulations 2021 and Official Controls Regulations 2021
- Environmental News Podcast—August 2021
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the IPCC’s sixth assessment report on the science of climate change, the revised National Planning Policy Framework’s implications for climate change and sustainable transport, and legislating the batteries industry in the EU. In addition, this week, BEIS and Defra launched a £5m research programme to improve the UK’s resilience to climate change, the Sentencing Council was called upon to toughen fly-tipping penalties, and the EA launched a pre-application advice service for environmental permits. We have also this week published a new episode of our Environment News Podcast looking at the UK Innovation Strategy, Southern Water’s £90m fine and serious risk in planning applications as addressed in the case of Valero Logistics UK Ltd v Plymouth City Council.
