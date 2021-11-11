LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Scottish Environmental Council publishes report on environmental action
  • COP26
  • COP26 daily coverage
  • Flood Re warns COP26 over flood defences
  • UK Finance publishes COP26 and Beyond report
  • Net-Zero Banking Alliance meets at COP26 to discuss global co-ordination of sustainable finance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our continuous coverage of COP26, during which Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement was signed, 100 UK companies committed to halting and reversing damage to nature by 2030, a £290m funding package was announced by the UK to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change, countries, automotive manufacturers, organisations and investors pledged to ensure all new car and van sales are net zero emission by 2040, and the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition and the Clydebank Declaration were signed. In addition, this week the Environment Bill received Royal Assent as the Environment Act 2021, we published an analysis of the Finance Bill 2022, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a report on reducing storm sewage discharges in England, ,the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published the energy-related products policy framework, and the Environment Agency published the new Global Standard for nature-based solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More