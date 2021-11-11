Environment weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our continuous coverage of COP26, during which Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement was signed, 100 UK companies committed to halting and reversing damage to nature by 2030, a £290m funding package was announced by the UK to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change, countries, automotive manufacturers, organisations and investors pledged to ensure all new car and van sales are net zero emission by 2040, and the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition and the Clydebank Declaration were signed. In addition, this week the Environment Bill received Royal Assent as the Environment Act 2021, we published an analysis of the Finance Bill 2022, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a report on reducing storm sewage discharges in England, ,the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published the energy-related products policy framework, and the Environment Agency published the new Global Standard for nature-based solutions. or to read the full analysis.