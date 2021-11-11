- Environment weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
- Scottish Environmental Council publishes report on environmental action
- COP26
- COP26 daily coverage
- Flood Re warns COP26 over flood defences
- UK Finance publishes COP26 and Beyond report
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance meets at COP26 to discuss global co-ordination of sustainable finance
- Air emissions and climate change
- Updates published on CCUS business models and cluster sequencing process
- BEIS publishes biomass policy statement on sustainable biomass for net zero
- UK Space Agency announces funding for space technology to tackle climate change
- Report published on scaling-up investment to decarbonise road transport
- BEIS reports on progress of UK-Mexico Climate Partnership
- European Commission publishes results of Horizon 2020 European Green Deal call
- Commission highlights report on climate action following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Government updates on EPC action plan progress
- Welsh Government publishes RetroFit programme guidance for social landlords
- Energy efficiency of products
- BEIS publishes energy-related products policy framework
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Scotland publishes draft Hydrogen Action Plan
- Global Regulatory Accelerator launched to expedite energy transition
- Ofgem launches consultation on ET Network Planning Review findings
- BEIS announces backing of new small nuclear technology with £210m
- NDA publishes its Mission Progress Report 2021
- European Commission schedules EU Energy Day
- UNEP publishes best practice examples to sustainably finance renewable energy
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Insurers could face future climate litigation, report says
- NGFS addresses climate-related litigation and the risks for microprudential supervision and financial stability monitoring
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- FATF Recommendations updated to clarify environmental crime offences and obligations of DNFBPs
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes consolidated version of Charging Scheme 2021
- EA publishes summary of responses on standard rules permit consultation No 23
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- UK urges other nations to adopt climate rules for pensions
- CGI publishes main findings of FTSE 350 Boardroom Bellwether survey
- Institute of International Finance develops TCFD guidance template
- New research finds accelerating integration of ESG factors into investment strategies by private credit managers
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Publication of Finance Bill 2022
- Plastic Packaging Tax—technical consultation and HMRC guidance
- Hazardous substances
- Commission seeks views on its draft act to set limit values for POPs
- ECHA report looks at REACH authorisation and its effect on the use of SVHCs
- Marine
- New strategy launched for sea sustainability in Mediterranean and the Black Sea
- Sustainable finance
- London Stock Exchange plans new market solution for voluntary carbon markets
- BoE sets out its approach to greening the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- ECB publishes opinion on proposed regulation on European green bonds
- ESMA sets out its contribution to a more sustainable financial system
- BCBS announces updates on climate-related financial risks, crypto-assets, G-SIB assessment methodology and Pillar 3 disclosures
- Chair of the IOSCO Sustainable Finance Task Force discusses efforts to combat greenwashing
- ICC opens consultation on draft global standards for Sustainable Trade Finance
- ICE announces four new index futures contracts for MSCI indices
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra publishes report on reducing storm sewage discharges in England
- Water industry calls for investment to tackle wastewater processing emissions
- EA completes £3m upgrade to reservoir flood mapping
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- EA announces new Global Standard for nature-based solutions
- Second round of Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund opens
- EA publishes Restoration Handbooks on estuarine and coastal habitats
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our continuous coverage of COP26, during which Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement was signed, 100 UK companies committed to halting and reversing damage to nature by 2030, a £290m funding package was announced by the UK to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change, countries, automotive manufacturers, organisations and investors pledged to ensure all new car and van sales are net zero emission by 2040, and the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition and the Clydebank Declaration were signed. In addition, this week the Environment Bill received Royal Assent as the Environment Act 2021, we published an analysis of the Finance Bill 2022, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a report on reducing storm sewage discharges in England, ,the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published the energy-related products policy framework, and the Environment Agency published the new Global Standard for nature-based solutions.
