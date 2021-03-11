Environment weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes Defra’s consultation on a new draft policy statement introducing five environmental principles to guide future policy-making under the post-Brexit Environment Bill, as well its plans for piloting the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme. In addition, this week BEIS announced plans to enhance the energy efficiency of goods and tackle ‘premature obsolescence’ in electric appliances, and DfT confirmed new phase out dates for the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans following consultation. We have also published a new Practice Note on the scope and requirements of the EU regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (Regulation (EU) 2019/2088). or to read the full analysis.