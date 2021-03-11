Sign-in Help
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Views sought on draft policy statement for policy-making environmental principles
  • CITES-listed specimens—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Alok Sharma comments on NDC Synthesis Report
  • Commons report finds government lacking comprehensive net zero policy
  • EA publishes UK ETS compliance guidance for aviation
  • FCA publishes consultation paper CP21/6 on regulating bidding for emissions allowances
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes Defra’s consultation on a new draft policy statement introducing five environmental principles to guide future policy-making under the post-Brexit Environment Bill, as well its plans for piloting the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme. In addition, this week BEIS announced plans to enhance the energy efficiency of goods and tackle ‘premature obsolescence’ in electric appliances, and DfT confirmed new phase out dates for the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans following consultation. We have also published a new Practice Note on the scope and requirements of the EU regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (Regulation (EU) 2019/2088). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

