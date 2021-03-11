- Environment weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Views sought on draft policy statement for policy-making environmental principles
- CITES-listed specimens—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Air emissions and climate change
- Alok Sharma comments on NDC Synthesis Report
- Commons report finds government lacking comprehensive net zero policy
- EA publishes UK ETS compliance guidance for aviation
- FCA publishes consultation paper CP21/6 on regulating bidding for emissions allowances
- Government issues decision on ending sale of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles
- CLC launches new decarbonisation programme to meet 2050 targets
- Scottish FM believes COP26 ‘best, perhaps only’ chance to address climate change
- Urgent action needed in Scotland if it is to meet climate change targets
- EEA publishes report on the health risks of climate change in Europe
- Energy efficiency of products
- Ecodesign and Energy Labelling Regulations 2021 consultation response published
- BEIS publishes summary of views on uptake of energy efficient products
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS announces £92m of government funding to power green technologies
- ACER and CEER call for improvements to Commission’s TEN-E proposals
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- European Commission publishes reports into standards of sustainability reporting
- IFRS publishes update on plan to set up an international sustainability reporting standards board
- IFoA publishes report on ESG reporting frameworks
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Consultation outcome: reforms to the tax treatment of red diesel and other rebated fuels
- Sustainable development
- UNEP report provides guidance on the incorporation of sustainable infrastructure
- Sustainable finance
- Investment Association publishes responsible investment fund statistics
- Waste producer responsibility regimes
- BEIS to propose ‘right to repair’ legislation for electrical appliances
- Landfill Sites (Odorous Emissions) Bill
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Farmers invited to take part in pilot for Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme
- Defra clarifies position on neonicotinoid pesticide emergency authorisation
- Defra consults on implementation of the Ivory Act
- Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (Variation of Schedule 9) (England) Order 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes Defra’s consultation on a new draft policy statement introducing five environmental principles to guide future policy-making under the post-Brexit Environment Bill, as well its plans for piloting the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme. In addition, this week BEIS announced plans to enhance the energy efficiency of goods and tackle ‘premature obsolescence’ in electric appliances, and DfT confirmed new phase out dates for the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans following consultation. We have also published a new Practice Note on the scope and requirements of the EU regulation on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (Regulation (EU) 2019/2088).
