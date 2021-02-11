Environment weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the remit and powers of the newly established Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and of the Court of Appeal’s decisions in Gladman Developments v SSHCLG and Monkhill v SSHCLG concerning the presumption in favour of sustainable development. In addition, this week the European Commission has proposed an extension to the provisional application of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement due to expire on 28 February 2021, Defra has announced a new £10m fund to develop nature projects in England, and BEIS has announced a £40m fund to help polluting businesses reduce their carbon emissions and launched a consultation on its approach to cluster sequencing for CCUS. or to read the full analysis.