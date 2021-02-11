Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Environment weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Environment Agency update during coronavirus (COVID–19)
  • Scottish Government announces £33bn investment amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS announces £40m of government funding to cut carbon emissions
  • Consultation launched by BEIS on carbon capture, usage and storage
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the remit and powers of the newly established Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and of the Court of Appeal’s decisions in Gladman Developments v SSHCLG and Monkhill v SSHCLG concerning the presumption in favour of sustainable development. In addition, this week the European Commission has proposed an extension to the provisional application of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement due to expire on 28 February 2021, Defra has announced a new £10m fund to develop nature projects in England, and BEIS has announced a £40m fund to help polluting businesses reduce their carbon emissions and launched a consultation on its approach to cluster sequencing for CCUS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More