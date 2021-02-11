- Environment weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Environment Agency update during coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Scottish Government announces £33bn investment amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS announces £40m of government funding to cut carbon emissions
- Consultation launched by BEIS on carbon capture, usage and storage
- Wales looks to bolster resilience to climate change and flooding
- French state held accountable for ecological damage amid climate change
- RWE seeks compensation over Dutch coal phaseout under Energy Charter Treaty
- European Parliament wants to raise global climate ambition
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Green Homes Grant scheme expected to take over ten years to issue vouchers
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Launch of Energy Network Association Green Recovery Scheme
- European Commission launches consultation on methane leakage in energy sector
- ACER and CEER publish first White Paper on regulating pure hydrogen networks
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- The role of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat
- Consultation launched on revising the Environmental Crime Directive
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Report finds UK companies ‘woefully inadequate’ at climate change reporting
- ESAs publish final report and draft technical standards on sustainability-related disclosures
- Businesses urged to embrace ‘nature-positive’ economic mode to ensure survival
- Marine
- EU becomes member of International Coral Reef Initiative
- Sustainable development
- ‘No support in statute or authority’ for limiting the decision-maker’s planning judgment (Gladman Developments v SSHCLG)
- Court of Appeal clarifies how NPPF policy to protect designated areas should be applied when considering the presumption in favour of sustainable development (Monkhill v SSHCLG)
- Infrastructure developments to protect diminishing natural resources in the UK
- DfT consults on environmental objectives for the spaceflight regulator
- Sustainable finance
- DWP’s consultation response and further consultation on addressing climate change governance and risk management in occupational pension schemes—trustees under fire?
- EC summarises responses to consultation on the renewed sustainable finance strategy
- Eurosystem banks outline common stance on sustainable investment principles
- EIB publishes Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability Overview 2021
- Waste
- European Commission’s Circular Economy Action Plan report adopted by MEPs
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Report finds government’s ‘vague’ flood defence objectives puts people at risk
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes results of survey into ELM scheme
- Defra announces £10m fund to drive investment in nature
- Journal articles
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our analyses of the remit and powers of the newly established Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat and of the Court of Appeal’s decisions in Gladman Developments v SSHCLG and Monkhill v SSHCLG concerning the presumption in favour of sustainable development. In addition, this week the European Commission has proposed an extension to the provisional application of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement due to expire on 28 February 2021, Defra has announced a new £10m fund to develop nature projects in England, and BEIS has announced a £40m fund to help polluting businesses reduce their carbon emissions and launched a consultation on its approach to cluster sequencing for CCUS.
