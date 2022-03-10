- Environment weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Consultation responses show support for mandating use of SAFs in the UK
- ISDA publishes response to UK Climate Change Committee call for evidence on carbon offsets
- Defra awards £11.6m to local projects tackling air pollution
- BEIS updates UK ETS Allocation Table
- Carbon credit trading guide for Scottish agriculture landlords and tenants issued
- Commission opens consultation on Combined Transport Directive
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 18th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Green Heat Network Fund opens for round 1 of applications on 14 March 2022
- Notice published on applying for DRHI or BUS before and after 1 April 2022
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes notice of changes to NTPL framework
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Defra publishes responses to consultation on amending Civil Procedure Rules
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Legal action launched against landowner who damaged SSSI
- Brothers ordered to pay almost £396,000 for electronic waste fraud
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA to go ahead with changes to water resources charging scheme from 1 April 2022
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- ESG investment—a trustee’s perspective
- LMA, APLMA and LSTA jointly publish two ESG guidance documents
- ECON publishes opinion on proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- EHRC issues statement on Human Rights Act reforms
- Law Society responds to Human Rights Act reform consultation
- Environmental taxes
- Updated HMRC guidance on registering for plastic packaging tax
- Hazardous substances
- Commission opens consultation on revisions to Detergents Regulation
- Marine
- UNEP FI publishes guidance on finance, ocean pollution, plastics and coastal resilience
- Consultation outcomes on management of scallop and shellfish fleets published
- Sustainability
- EAC calls for updates on assessing environmental impacts of trade deals and domestic tax measures
- UKGBC provides views on government’s Levelling Up White Paper
- RICS emphasises importance of green dilapidations strategy development
- Programmes offering technical help for sustainable product development launched
- Commission calls for €520bn more per year for European Green Deal
- Council calls for greater preparation in civil protection due to climate change
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI article examines key lessons of the IPCC’s latest climate change assessment report
- AFME welcomes EBA’s report on introducing sustainability in EU securitisation market
- Waste
- Global action to address plastic pollution backed by UK
- EU pushes for landmark global agreement on plastic pollution
- Water, flooding and drainage
- EA publishes speech from Chief Executive on water
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Second rounds of forestry innovation funds open for applications
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the implications of environmental, social and corporate governance for trustees. In addition, this week the UN’s Environment Assembly agreed a resolution on plastic pollution supported by the UK and the EU, the Environment Agency confirmed that the changes to the water resources charging scheme will commence from 1 April 2022, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the summary of responses and the government response to the consultation on amending the Civil Procedure Rules to establish environmental review, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative published guidance on finance, ocean pollution, plastics and coastal resilience, the European Commission has called for €520bn more per year for the European Green Deal, and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association published its response to the UK Climate Change Committee’s call for evidence on carbon offsets. We have also published three new Practice Notes—two deal with offences, sanctions and enforcement, and product-specific requirements in relation to GB ecodesign of products, and the third is a toolkit which draws together the various sustainable business issues to help practitioners navigate this extensive area.
