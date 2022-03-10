LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Environment weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Consultation responses show support for mandating use of SAFs in the UK
  • ISDA publishes response to UK Climate Change Committee call for evidence on carbon offsets
  • Defra awards £11.6m to local projects tackling air pollution
  • BEIS updates UK ETS Allocation Table
  • Carbon credit trading guide for Scottish agriculture landlords and tenants issued
  • Commission opens consultation on Combined Transport Directive
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes an analysis on the implications of environmental, social and corporate governance for trustees. In addition, this week the UN’s Environment Assembly agreed a resolution on plastic pollution supported by the UK and the EU, the Environment Agency confirmed that the changes to the water resources charging scheme will commence from 1 April 2022, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published the summary of responses and the government response to the consultation on amending the Civil Procedure Rules to establish environmental review, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative published guidance on finance, ocean pollution, plastics and coastal resilience, the European Commission has called for €520bn more per year for the European Green Deal, and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association published its response to the UK Climate Change Committee’s call for evidence on carbon offsets. We have also published three new Practice Notes—two deal with offences, sanctions and enforcement, and product-specific requirements in relation to GB ecodesign of products, and the third is a toolkit which draws together the various sustainable business issues to help practitioners navigate this extensive area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

