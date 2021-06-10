menu-search
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Defra announces first appointments to Office for Environmental Protection
  • Bingham Centre publishes report on weaknesses of Environment Bill
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • BEIS publishes final integrated NECP
  • Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on carbon reduction plans
  • Sharma launches second phase of Mission Innovation initiative
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest instalment in our series of analyses ahead of COP26, focusing on the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy: nuclear fusion technology. as well as analysis on the role insurance brokers have to play in considering climate litigation risks. In addition, this week the government launched the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure and the Cabinet Office published a Procurement Policy Note stipulating that companies must soon commit to net zero emission targets in order to be considered for large government contracts. BEIS has also announced an effective ban on the sale of halogen light bulbs from September 2021 and published the UK’s final integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, and Defra announced the introduction of Highly Protected Marine Areas in England following consultation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

