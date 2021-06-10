- Environment weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Defra announces first appointments to Office for Environmental Protection
- Bingham Centre publishes report on weaknesses of Environment Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- BEIS publishes final integrated NECP
- Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities on carbon reduction plans
- Sharma launches second phase of Mission Innovation initiative
More...
- EA publishes guidance on CORSIA compliance
- Council of the EU adopts regulation establishing Just Transition Fund
- Council of the European Union agrees position on reform of Single European Sky
- Council of EU welcomes Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy
- Contamination and pollution
- European Commission launches Stakeholder Platform to support EU Action Plan
- Energy efficiency of products
- BEIS announces ban on halogen light bulbs following conclusion of consultation
- BEIS updates the outcome of the Energy Technology List Scheme consultation
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Putting the sun in a box—the search for marketable nuclear fusion technology
- Onshore Wind Bill [HL]
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Financial Action Task Force reports on environmental crime
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- Insurance brokers urged to consider climate litigation risks
- BoE publishes Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario to explore financial risks from climate change
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure launched
- TCFD launches consultation on two new sets of climate-related guidance
- LMA, LSTA and ELFA publishes their first ESG Diligence Questionnaire
- DWP publishes consultation outcome and lays draft regulations on governance and reporting of climate risk
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Customs and Excise Commissioners v Devon Waste Management Ltd and other companies; Customs and Excise Commissioners v Biffa Waste Services Ltd
- Climate Change Levy (General) (Amendment and Modification) Regulations 2021
- Hazardous substances
- Defra publishes information for producers and importers of fluorinated gas
- Marine
- Government publishes its response to Highly Protected Marine Areas review
- Defra announces 80 countries have signed up to help protect world’s ocean
- Commission adopts 2022 Communication on sustainable fishing
- Sustainable finance
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors discuss sustainable finance and AML issues
- GFI recommends action on nature-related policies following Dasgupta Review
- Green Technical Advisory Group to oversee creation of Green Taxonomy
- IRSG report looks at ways to promote socially sustainable investment
- Commission publishes draft Delegated Regulation supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation and supporting documents
- Waste
- Commission Guidelines on single-use plastic products published in Official Journal
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Sewage (Inland Waters) Bill [HL]
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes guidance on Sustainable Farming Incentive pilot
- Defra launches campaign to encourage planting of trees and flowers
- Defra announces funding to protect rare wildlife and vulnerable habitats
- Woodland creation grant worth £14m launches
- UN report calls for mass ecosystem restoration to prevent climate crisis
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes the latest instalment in our series of analyses ahead of COP26, focusing on the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy: nuclear fusion technology. as well as analysis on the role insurance brokers have to play in considering climate litigation risks. In addition, this week the government launched the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure and the Cabinet Office published a Procurement Policy Note stipulating that companies must soon commit to net zero emission targets in order to be considered for large government contracts. BEIS has also announced an effective ban on the sale of halogen light bulbs from September 2021 and published the UK’s final integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, and Defra announced the introduction of Highly Protected Marine Areas in England following consultation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.