Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—10 January 2014

Environment weekly highlights—10 January 2014
Published on: 13 January 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—10 January 2014
  • Emissions trading
  • EU ETS—Climate Change Committee agrees draft amendment on backloading
  • EU ETS—Environment Agency issues updated guidance
  • CRC—Environment Agency issues new regulatory position statement on landlord obligations
  • Enforcement—Environment Agency consults on draft guidance for enforcing climate change regimes
  • Renewable energy
  • Feed-in tariffs—Ofgem publishes updated guidance for licensed electricity suppliers
  • Offshore renewables—Natural England given sole responsibility for offshore renewables casework in England
  • Energy efficiency
    • More...

Article summary

Weekly round-up of news and analysis in environmental law in England and Wales. This week’s highlights cover (1) Emissions trading; (2) Renewable energy; (3) Energy efficiency; (4) Contaminated land; (5) Waste; (6) Planning and development; (7) Health and safety; (8) Marine; (9) Aviation; (10) Environmental law webinars; (11) Journal articles. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More