Environment weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decisions in Plan B Earth v Prime Minister, which considered the government’s alleged failure to take appropriate action in meeting climate change commitments, and R v Brown, where the conviction of a peaceful climate activist for public nuisance was upheld, EU carbon border tax extending to methane emissions, EU gas an nuclear taxonomy plans and on sustainability provisions in construction contracts as a way to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint. In addition, this week the UK and Faroe Islands agreed on fishing opportunities for 2022, nine provisional common frameworks for the environment were presented to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a review of the invasive non-native species strategy, the Environmental Audit Committee will examine the feasibility of green steel, Defra launched the Lump Sum Exit Scheme to help farmers exit the industry, and the UK Atomic Energy Agency’s Joint European Torus facility demonstrated a record 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy. or to read the full analysis.