- Environment weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says
- OPSS publishes guidance for sellers of electric vehicle smart charge points
- DfT launches call for evidence on UK's maritime shore power
- Commission launches initiative to impose EU rules on certifying carbon removal
- Commission adopts initiatives to improve sustainable and smart mobility
- EU and US hold discussions on climate change co-operation
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—nine provisional common frameworks for environment presented to Parliament
- UK and Faroe Islands agree on fishing opportunities for 2022
- European Parliament publishes summary of Brexit’s impact on fisheries and trade
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS announces funding for energy efficiency upgrades for social housing
- Ofgem publishes DRHI guide
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Contracts for Difference auctions to run annually from March 2023
- BEIS launches consultations on supply chain plans for CfD scheme
- Joint European Torus facility demonstrates 59 MJ of sustained fusion energy
- Budgets for LCCC and ESC for 2022–23 and 2024–25 approved
- Ofgem amends default tariff cap to include additional allowance for GGL
- Sum of €470,000 requested for preparatory studies in CEF Energy
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Climate Change Litigation (Plan B Earth v Prime Minister)
- Causing a nuisance—conviction of peaceful climate activist for public nuisance upheld (R v Brown)
- Environmental NGOs file internal review requests over inclusion of bioenergy, bio-based plastics and chemicals in EU green taxonomy
- Environmental permits and consents
- EA publishes guidance on MCERTS performance standard
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- FRC comments on prototypes for international sustainability standards
- Glass Lewis launches new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors
- ESMA’s call for evidence on ESG ratings and letter on risks
- IE publishes updated key messages on Commission proposals for CSDR
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- A Drive On the Wild Side (Taxation)
- Hazardous substances
- Defra authorises two UK REACH applications by Tata Steel UK Ltd
- Report issued on hazards of highly persistent substances with low bioaccumulation
- Commission seeks initial feedback on revisions to mercury regulation
- Marine
- Commission adopts conservation measures in Danish and Swedish areas of Kattegat
- Sustainable development
- Sustainability provisions in construction contracts—a way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint?
- EAC launches inquiry to examine green steel
- CLC publishes article on its third ‘Smart Construction Dashboard’
- Welsh Government announces £8.1bn Infrastructure Investment Strategy
- Report shows extreme weather responsible for up to €520bn in economic losses
- Sustainable finance
- EU gas and nuclear taxonomy plans seem set to end up in court
- BoE launches second round of biennial exploratory scenario on financial risks from climate change
- EIB highlights €903m financing for green shipping between 2016 and 2021
- Waste
- New reporting rules for Member States on single-use plastic products
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Defra publishes review of invasive non-native species strategy
- Lump Sum Exit Scheme introduced to help farmers exit industry
- Manuals on Countryside Stewardship grants for 2023 published
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decisions in Plan B Earth v Prime Minister, which considered the government’s alleged failure to take appropriate action in meeting climate change commitments, and R v Brown, where the conviction of a peaceful climate activist for public nuisance was upheld, EU carbon border tax extending to methane emissions, EU gas an nuclear taxonomy plans and on sustainability provisions in construction contracts as a way to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint. In addition, this week the UK and Faroe Islands agreed on fishing opportunities for 2022, nine provisional common frameworks for the environment were presented to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a review of the invasive non-native species strategy, the Environmental Audit Committee will examine the feasibility of green steel, Defra launched the Lump Sum Exit Scheme to help farmers exit the industry, and the UK Atomic Energy Agency’s Joint European Torus facility demonstrated a record 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy.
