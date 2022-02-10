LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says
  • OPSS publishes guidance for sellers of electric vehicle smart charge points
  • DfT launches call for evidence on UK's maritime shore power
  • Commission launches initiative to impose EU rules on certifying carbon removal
  • Commission adopts initiatives to improve sustainable and smart mobility
  • EU and US hold discussions on climate change co-operation
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the decisions in Plan B Earth v Prime Minister, which considered the government’s alleged failure to take appropriate action in meeting climate change commitments, and R v Brown, where the conviction of a peaceful climate activist for public nuisance was upheld, EU carbon border tax extending to methane emissions, EU gas an nuclear taxonomy plans and on sustainability provisions in construction contracts as a way to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint. In addition, this week the UK and Faroe Islands agreed on fishing opportunities for 2022, nine provisional common frameworks for the environment were presented to Parliament, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published a review of the invasive non-native species strategy, the Environmental Audit Committee will examine the feasibility of green steel, Defra launched the Lump Sum Exit Scheme to help farmers exit the industry, and the UK Atomic Energy Agency’s Joint European Torus facility demonstrated a record 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office