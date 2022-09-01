LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Environment weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Comment—EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse
  • Consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage launched
  • Contamination and pollution
  • SoBRA publishes report on controlled waters and climate change
  • Energy efficiency and buildings
  • BEIS publishes guidance on Energy Company Obligation scheme
  • Scottish Government publishes summary report on progress made under HIBs programme
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Subsidy Control Act 2022, the future of the EU ETS and CBAM, the developing rules on greenwashing, and climate law in investment arbitration. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy opened a consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published a response to its consultation on storm overflows, published the summary of responses it received to the consultation on the ‘Best Available Techniques’ regime and banned the sale of horticultural peat, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on a new Agriculture Bill, and the European Commission called for views on two draft regulations regarding ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets. We also published a new Practice Note which outlines the key elements of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 regime specifically relating to acquisitions of qualifying entities or qualifying assets operating within the energy and nuclear sectors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

