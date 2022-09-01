- Environment weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Air emissions and climate change
- Comment—EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse
- Consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage launched
- Contamination and pollution
- SoBRA publishes report on controlled waters and climate change
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS publishes guidance on Energy Company Obligation scheme
- Scottish Government publishes summary report on progress made under HIBs programme
- Energy efficiency of products
- European Commission adopts parallel proposals on ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- BEIS publishes Energy Security Bill statements and draft regulations
- Renewables Obligation for 2021–22 to be met by 1 September 2022
- Scottish Government launches third round of SIETF competitions
- European Commission announces renewable energy cross-border projects
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- Climate law in investment arbitration—two sides of the same coin
- Ray v Windrush Riverside Properties Ltd
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- Jo Churchill MP writes to councils on using enforcement powers to tackle litter
- Environmental permits and consents
- Defra publishes responses to Best Available Techniques regime consultation
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Greenwashing draws scrutiny from government and litigators alike
- FRC publishes report on ESG data production to help companies
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- A New UK Subsidy Control System
- Marine
- Defra opens consultation on flyseining in English waters
- Scotland announces framework to protect Scottish salmon
- Sustainable finance
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI publishes progress report to mark first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’
- IOSCO report aims to promote investor education on sustainable finance
- Waste
- LGSCO calls on Council to refund improperly imposed fines for fly-tipping
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra publishes consultation outcome on storm overflows
- Updated Planning Practice Guidance on flood risk and coastal change published
- Wildlife, biodiversity and habitat conservation
- Government announces ban on sale of horticultural peat
- Scottish Government launches consultation on new Agriculture Bill
- Scottish government reports on agricultural transition consultation
- Scottish Government publishes report on economic impacts of natural capital investment
- Commission consults on new EU framework for forest monitoring
- Commission accepts first package of Common Agricultural Policy plans
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Subsidy Control Act 2022, the future of the EU ETS and CBAM, the developing rules on greenwashing, and climate law in investment arbitration. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy opened a consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published a response to its consultation on storm overflows, published the summary of responses it received to the consultation on the ‘Best Available Techniques’ regime and banned the sale of horticultural peat, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on a new Agriculture Bill, and the European Commission called for views on two draft regulations regarding ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets. We also published a new Practice Note which outlines the key elements of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 regime specifically relating to acquisitions of qualifying entities or qualifying assets operating within the energy and nuclear sectors.
