Environment weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes analysis on the Subsidy Control Act 2022, the future of the EU ETS and CBAM, the developing rules on greenwashing, and climate law in investment arbitration. In addition, this week the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy opened a consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published a response to its consultation on storm overflows, published the summary of responses it received to the consultation on the ‘Best Available Techniques’ regime and banned the sale of horticultural peat, the Scottish Government launched a consultation on a new Agriculture Bill, and the European Commission called for views on two draft regulations regarding ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets. We also published a new Practice Note which outlines the key elements of the National Security and Investment Act 2021 regime specifically relating to acquisitions of qualifying entities or qualifying assets operating within the energy and nuclear sectors. or to read the full analysis.