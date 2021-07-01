- Environment weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Ozone-depleting substances—post-Brexit transition guidance from EA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lockdown measures significantly impact certain fuel categories throughout 2020
- Air emissions and climate change
- Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives
- Government moves deadline to end the use of coal power to October 2024
- CCC publishes findings on the UK government’s climate change progress
More...
- BEIS publishes UK ETS Aviation Allocation Table
- Committee report criticises government for failure to set out industrial strategy
- TAN begins its hearing at High Court against RIS2 road network
- Government publishes response to environmental consultation on spaceflight
- Three UK-built satellites to help gather environmental data
- Carbon Budget Order 2021
- Council of the EU adopts European climate law
- Large quantity of methane emissions found from oil and gas facilities across Europe
- Average CO2 emissions from new cars in Europe decrease by 12 percent in 2020
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Sustainable living—making UK homes net zero by 2025
- Report contends that obsolete data sharing methods hold built environment back
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- AG Hogan gives Opinion on CJEU hydrocarbon exploration case
- Environmental disputes and proceedings
- The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes
- Article published on utilising attribution science in climate change litigation
- Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others
- Environmental enforcement and prosecutions
- FATF publishes report on laundering proceeds from environmental crime
- Home Office publishes updated Codes of Practice under POCA 2002
- Environmental liabilities, due diligence and insurance
- ClimateWise report offers recommendations on insurance product innovation
- Sustainable Markets Initiative Insurance Task Force launched
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- Climate-related disclosures for the UK asset management industry—the FCA consults on TCFD-compliant measures
- Report criticises fashion brands for use of synthetic fibres
- EU banks, insurers to be offered green capital carveouts under leaked Commission plan
- EBA updates report on monitoring of Additional Tier 1 instruments
- IOSCO sets out plans for improving ‘consistency, comparability and reliability’ of sustainability reporting
- IFRS advocates for a global baseline for sustainability-related disclosure
- Environmental taxes, reliefs and incentives
- Treasury Minutes: June 2021—government response on environmental tax measures
- Hazardous substances
- ECHA announces changes to REACH information requirements
- Sustainability
- UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative publishes guidance on climate resilience
- IOSCO consults on sustainability-related expectations in asset management
- EBF report examines European banks’ implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Foundation Earth launches project to build sustainable food industry
- Waste
- ESA members commit to net zero emissions in the UK recycling and waste management sector by 2040
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Environment Agency publishes guidance on reducing flooding using nature-based solutions
- EA chair warns of dangers of water scarcity
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Defra programme to provide funding to support sustainable farm businesses
- EAC publishes recommendations following Biodiversity and Ecosystems inquiry
- Defra provides further details on funding split for future farming schemes
- Eustice introduces soil health standards to improve agriculture sustainability
- Journal articles
- LexTalk®Environment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes three new instalments in our series of analysis ahead of COP26, discussing (1) environmental opportunities in international trade law, (2) the government’s plans to make new homes net zero by 2025, and (3) arbitration as a relevant method of dispute resolution for climate change disputes. In addition, this week we have published analysis of the FCA’s consultation on climate related disclosure rules, the CCC has published reports on the UK government’s progress in fulfilling its climate promises, the Council of the EU has adopted the EU Climate Law, and BEIS has announced that the deadline to end the use of coal power in GB has been brought forward to 2024.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.