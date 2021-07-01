menu-search
Environment weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Ozone-depleting substances—post-Brexit transition guidance from EA
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Lockdown measures significantly impact certain fuel categories throughout 2020
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives
  • Government moves deadline to end the use of coal power to October 2024
  • CCC publishes findings on the UK government’s climate change progress
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes three new instalments in our series of analysis ahead of COP26, discussing (1) environmental opportunities in international trade law, (2) the government’s plans to make new homes net zero by 2025, and (3) arbitration as a relevant method of dispute resolution for climate change disputes. In addition, this week we have published analysis of the FCA’s consultation on climate related disclosure rules, the CCC has published reports on the UK government’s progress in fulfilling its climate promises, the Council of the EU has adopted the EU Climate Law, and BEIS has announced that the deadline to end the use of coal power in GB has been brought forward to 2024. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

