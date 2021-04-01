Sign-in Help
Environment weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Environment weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Think Tank publishes first appraisal of Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Agricultural Support (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Air emissions and climate change
  • What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
  • CCC publishes Carbon Budget advice letter to BEIS Secretary
  • BEIS announces over £30m investment for batteries and hydrogen vehicles
  • BEIS publishes provisional UK greenhouse gas emissions statistics for 2020
Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on BEIS’ new industrial decarbonisation strategy. In addition this week Defra confirmed that the Environment Bill will introduce reforms to recycling including extended producer responsibility, BEIS announced the closure of the Green Home Grants scheme to new applications as well as £300m extra funding for green home upgrades and HM Treasury updated the remits of UK principal financial regulators to take into account the government’s net zero strategy. We have also published a sustainable business toolkit, which aims to assist lawyers to advise businesses on what sustainability means for their undertaking, help them to identify what they should be doing and why it is important, and explain how they can maximise opportunities and minimise risks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

