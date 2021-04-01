Environment weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on BEIS’ new industrial decarbonisation strategy. In addition this week Defra confirmed that the Environment Bill will introduce reforms to recycling including extended producer responsibility, BEIS announced the closure of the Green Home Grants scheme to new applications as well as £300m extra funding for green home upgrades and HM Treasury updated the remits of UK principal financial regulators to take into account the government’s net zero strategy. We have also published a sustainable business toolkit, which aims to assist lawyers to advise businesses on what sustainability means for their undertaking, help them to identify what they should be doing and why it is important, and explain how they can maximise opportunities and minimise risks. or to read the full analysis.