- Environment weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Think Tank publishes first appraisal of Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Agricultural Support (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Air emissions and climate change
- What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
- CCC publishes Carbon Budget advice letter to BEIS Secretary
- BEIS announces over £30m investment for batteries and hydrogen vehicles
- BEIS publishes provisional UK greenhouse gas emissions statistics for 2020
- BEIS urges more companies to commit to net zero by 2050 ahead of COP26 summit
- DfT seeks comment on proposals to amend the RTFO
- FCDO announces countries most vulnerable to the climate change to help set international agenda
- EAC launches inquiry on the suitability of built environment
- Carvalho and others v European Parliament and others
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Government provides further £300m funding for green home upgrades
- Historic England finds 84% carbon emission reduction by retrofitting old homes
- BEIS announces regulations amending domestic RHI to come into force on 1 April 2021
- European Commission launches public consultation on revising the EPBD
- Energy for environmental lawyers
- Government agrees deal with oil and gas sectors to reduce pollution
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on enabling clean energy exports
- European Commission seeks views on Gas Directive and Gas Regulation revisions
- Environmental assessment
- BEIS launches strategic environmental assessment scoping consultation
- EA proposes screening out strategic environmental assessments for RBMPs
- Environmental reporting, management and responsible business
- IEMA publishes briefing paper on the value of environmental auditing
- Sustainable development
- NPPF and NMDC consultation viewed as a 'lost opportunity'
- Sustainable finance
- Government remits for the FCA and PRC updated to include sustainable finance objectives
- Investment Association report makes recommendations on green gilts
- IOSCO creates Technical Expert Group under its Sustainable Finance Task Force
- Waste
- Environment Bill to introduce major recycling reforms
- EA announces definition of Waste Service suspended until July 2021
- Defra explores steps to clean up tobacco litter in England
- Water, flooding and drainage
- Defra announces innovative projects to develop flooding responses
- Government pledges to legislate on sewer storm overflows
- Wildlife and habitat conservation
- Commission presents plan to boost organic production and meet Green Deal goals
- Journals
Updated Practice Notes
Dates for your diary
Trackers
Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Environment weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on BEIS’ new industrial decarbonisation strategy. In addition this week Defra confirmed that the Environment Bill will introduce reforms to recycling including extended producer responsibility, BEIS announced the closure of the Green Home Grants scheme to new applications as well as £300m extra funding for green home upgrades and HM Treasury updated the remits of UK principal financial regulators to take into account the government’s net zero strategy. We have also published a sustainable business toolkit, which aims to assist lawyers to advise businesses on what sustainability means for their undertaking, help them to identify what they should be doing and why it is important, and explain how they can maximise opportunities and minimise risks.
