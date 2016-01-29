Sign-in Help
Environment consultations—January 2016

Environment consultations—January 2016
Published on: 29 January 2016
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • European Commission
  • Defra
  • DECC
  • Ofgem
  • Environment Agency
  • Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)
  • Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC)
  • Natural Resources Wales
  • BREEAM

Update on key consultations on environmental law that were opened in the last month. This month’s update covers new consultations from the European Commission, Defra, DECC, Ofgem, Environment Agency, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC), Natural Resources Wales, and BREEAM. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

