- Environment consultations—January 2016
- European Commission
- Defra
- DECC
- Ofgem
- Environment Agency
- Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)
- Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC)
- Natural Resources Wales
- BREEAM
Article summary
Update on key consultations on environmental law that were opened in the last month. This month’s update covers new consultations from the European Commission, Defra, DECC, Ofgem, Environment Agency, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC), Natural Resources Wales, and BREEAM.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.