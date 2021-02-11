Environment Agency’s obligations after Brexit

Article summary

Environment analysis: Gethin Thomas, barrister at 39 Essex Chambers, discusses the Environment Agency’s (EA) obligations and responsibilities post Brexit (after the end of the Brexit transition period), in particular in relation to waste exports and ozone-depleting substances (ODS). He also considers the wider changes likely to be affected to environmental regulation by Brexit, and in particular, what the powers the Office for Environmental Protection will have in relation to breaches of environmental law duties by public bodies. or to read the full analysis.