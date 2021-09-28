LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Sustainability / Responsible business and human rights

Legal News

Environment Agency breached positive obligation to secure emissions reduction (R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency)

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Environment Agency breached positive obligation to secure emissions reduction (R (on the application of Richards) v Environment Agency)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Environment analysis: A five-and-a-half-year-old boy brought a successful judicial review compelling the Environment Agency to secure the reduction of hydrogen sulphide emissions from a nearby privately-owned landfill site to the levels recommended by Public Health England (PHE) , on the basis that it had failed to discharge its positive obligations under Article 2 or 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Written by Adam Heppinstall QC and Jack Castle, barristers, Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
1 Precedents