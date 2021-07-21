Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)

Construction analysis: In this judgment, the court reinforced the approach of following the objective meaning of clauses within contract. The harsh effects of the relevant clauses in the contract were such that the claimant’s claim for unpaid sums was dismissed, and the defendant’s counterclaim for termination-related losses was also dismissed. The judgment is a reminder to parties of the risks of allowing claims to go stale within the limitation period and failures to take advice on the proper means of termination. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.