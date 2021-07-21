Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)

Article summary

Construction analysis: In this judgment, the court reinforced the approach of following the objective meaning of clauses within contract. The harsh effects of the relevant clauses in the contract were such that the claimant's claim for unpaid sums was dismissed, and the defendant's counterclaim for termination-related losses was also dismissed. The judgment is a reminder to parties of the risks of allowing claims to go stale within the limitation period and failures to take advice on the proper means of termination. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers.