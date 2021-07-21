menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Varying a contract

Legal News

Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: In this judgment, the court reinforced the approach of following the objective meaning of clauses within contract. The harsh effects of the relevant clauses in the contract were such that the claimant’s claim for unpaid sums was dismissed, and the defendant’s counterclaim for termination-related losses was also dismissed. The judgment is a reminder to parties of the risks of allowing claims to go stale within the limitation period and failures to take advice on the proper means of termination. Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More