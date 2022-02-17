Ensure compliance with distribution plan terms (Re Premier FX (in liquidation))

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Creditors of a company in creditors’ voluntary liquidation (CVL) must ensure that they fully understand what is required of them under the terms of any distribution plan, especially with regards the time limit for lodging proofs of debt. The respondent company had been placed into CVL. The court had sanctioned the terms of a ‘Distribution Plan’, which provided that all creditors needed to submit a proof of debt by 28 June 2021, even if one had previously been submitted, unless the joint liquidators had previously acknowledged the proof in writing. The applicant creditor missed the deadline and applied to the court for an order reversing the joint liquidators’ decision to reject his proof. The court rejected his application. In doing so, it emphasised the fact that the terms of the Distribution Plan were clear, and that to allow the applicant to prove without a proper justification for missing the deadline would potentially allow all creditors to prove out of time and would delay distributions from the estate. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.