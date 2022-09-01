English Court rules on preliminary issues in relation to a libel claim brought by Prince Harry against Associated Newspaper Ltd (The Duke of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The case stems from a libel claim brought by the Duke of Sussex against Associated Newspapers Ltd over an article published on 19 and 20 February 2022 in the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline respectively. In the print edition, the headline of the article was ‘REVEALED: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret… then minutes after MoS broke story his PR machine tried to put positive spin on the dispute’ (‘the Article’). On 8 July 2022, the High Court handed down a judgment on a series of preliminary issues governing the matter including determining the natural and ordinary meaning of the Article and that the Article can be deemed defamatory. In arriving at this conclusion, the judge noted ‘it may be possible to “spin” facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the Article was very much that the object was to mislead the public’. In his judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin made it clear that this is very much the first phase in a libel claim. The next step will be for the defendant to file a defence to the claim. It will be a matter for determination later in the proceedings whether the claim succeeds or fails, and if so on what basis. Written by Anamitra Mukhopadhyay, solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.