English court orders overseas resident to produce documents for liquidator (Wallace v Wallace)

The High Court has reached a decision in Wallace (as liquidator of Carna Meats (UK) Ltd) v Wallace that an order to produce documents may be made under section 236(3) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) directed to a respondent who is resident abroad. Louise Ager, associate at Clarke Mairs LLP, examines the implications of this judgment and concludes that '[w]hile practitioners can be more confident of obtaining orders under IA 1986, s 236(3) against parties outside of the jurisdiction, they may still be left with tricky enforcement proceedings if the order is not complied with'.