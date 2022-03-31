LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Public company takeovers (Schemes) / Takeovers—legal and regulatory

Legal News

English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
  • At a glance
  • Background
  • Proposed restructuring
  • Disenfranchisement of out-of-the-money stakeholders
  • Binding shareholders in a foreign company
  • Opposing restructuring plans on valuation grounds: ‘stop shouting from the spectators' seats’
  • Requirement to compensate out-of-the-money classes?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The English court approved the restructuring plan of Smile Telecoms Holdings Limited (Smile Telecoms), which is the first to exclude out-of-the-money stakeholders from voting on the plan, and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company. Written by Kate Stephenson and Thomas Jemmett, both partners at Kirkland & Ellis International LLP, which acted for Smile Telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents