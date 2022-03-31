- English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
- At a glance
- Background
- Proposed restructuring
- Disenfranchisement of out-of-the-money stakeholders
- Binding shareholders in a foreign company
- Opposing restructuring plans on valuation grounds: ‘stop shouting from the spectators' seats’
- Requirement to compensate out-of-the-money classes?
- Case details
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The English court approved the restructuring plan of Smile Telecoms Holdings Limited (Smile Telecoms), which is the first to exclude out-of-the-money stakeholders from voting on the plan, and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company. Written by Kate Stephenson and Thomas Jemmett, both partners at Kirkland & Ellis International LLP, which acted for Smile Telecoms.
