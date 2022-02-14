Enfranchisement—valuation where sales in quick succession (Brickfield Properties Ltd v Ullah)

Article summary

Property analysis: The case concerned calculation of the short lease value for the purposes of marriage value, as part of the premium to be paid for a new lease under the Leasehold Reform, and Urban Development Act 1993 (LRHUDA 1993). The property had been sold twice with the benefit of the section 42 notice in the space of two weeks, one by a private sale and the other at an auction at radically different sale prices. The Upper Tribunal (UT) discussed which transaction provided more reliable evidence. The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) had ignored the private sale at £112,000 and preferred the auction sale at £175,000 and ignored the graphs of relativity. This was the wrong approach. The FTT should have considered both sales and the graphs and then decided which sale to prefer. Written by Carl Fain, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.