LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enfranchisement and right to manage / Lease extension of flats under LRHUDA 1993

Legal News

Enfranchisement—valuation where sales in quick succession (Brickfield Properties Ltd v Ullah)

Published on: 14 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Enfranchisement—valuation where sales in quick succession (Brickfield Properties Ltd v Ullah)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The case concerned calculation of the short lease value for the purposes of marriage value, as part of the premium to be paid for a new lease under the Leasehold Reform, and Urban Development Act 1993 (LRHUDA 1993). The property had been sold twice with the benefit of the section 42 notice in the space of two weeks, one by a private sale and the other at an auction at radically different sale prices. The Upper Tribunal (UT) discussed which transaction provided more reliable evidence. The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) had ignored the private sale at £112,000 and preferred the auction sale at £175,000 and ignored the graphs of relativity. This was the wrong approach. The FTT should have considered both sales and the graphs and then decided which sale to prefer. Written by Carl Fain, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

7 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes