Enforcement of First-tier Tribunal decisions (Termhouse (Clarendon Court) Management v Al-Blahaa)

Published on: 19 January 2022
Property Disputes analysis: The Court of Appeal considered the circumstances in which a decision of the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) (FTT), on an application under section 27A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985), can be enforced through court mechanisms. The Court of Appeal held that, where a decision is declaratory in nature, it is not susceptible to enforcement under section 176C of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (CLRA 2002). As consequence, if parties wish to enforce a decision of the FTT as an order to pay a specific sum, they must commence further proceedings in the County Court for judgment for the debt; the Court of Appeal having distinguished between sums which are ‘payable’ and sums which are ‘due’. Written by Camilla Waszek, associate at JB Leitch Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

