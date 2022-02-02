LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Enforcement of adjudicators’ decisions applying earlier decisions and the (non-existent) concept of the ‘unwaivable’ jurisdictional challenge (John Graham Construction Ltd v Tecnicas Reunidas UK Ltd)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Construction analysis: The judgment considers: (1) the scope and extent of the court’s enquiry into whether a later adjudication decision ‘overrides or undermines’ an earlier decision (or judgment or arbitral award) so as to be outside the adjudicator’s jurisdiction, in particular where the earlier decision interprets a contract and the later decision purports to apply that contract as interpreted to determine financial consequences (paras [29]–[31] and [54]–[58]); (2) when an adjudicator will be considered to have answered the wrong question, in excess of jurisdiction (paras [32]–[34] and [60]–[63]); and (3) (obiter) whether there is such a thing as a jurisdictional challenge that is ‘incapable of being waived’, as had been considered in Aqua Leisure International Ltd v Benchmark Leisure Ltd (at paras [35]–[37] and [75]–[79]). Written by Neil Dowers, barrister at 4 Pump Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

