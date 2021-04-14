Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)

Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case Details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: A restrictive covenant in a shareholders’ agreement is akin to a restrictive covenant between the seller and buyer of a business and will benefit from the more liberal approach to enforcement that such agreements attract. That more liberal approach, which is based on the respect that the courts generally show to contract terms freely negotiated by commercial parties of more or less equal bargaining power, permits the protection of a wider range of legitimate interests than is the case with a restrictive covenant in an employment relationship, but even so, the restrictive covenant will be struck down if it goes further than is reasonably necessary to protect the legitimate business interests of the covenantee. The decision also serves as a reminder that the assessment of loss to the covenantee flowing from a breach by a covenantor of a restrictive covenant will often involve a consideration of the hypothetical actions of third parties—what would the customer/contact/client have done if they had not been solicited by the covenantee, such that the claim will properly be framed as a loss of a chance? Written by David Fisher, barrister, and an associate member of New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More