Energy weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem opens consultation on proposed ESO Business Plan Guidance
  • Ofgem publishes November 2021 RIIO-ET2, RIIO-2 ESO, RIIO-GD2 and RIIO-GT2 PCFMs
  • Renewable energy
  • EU hydrogen rules must be supportive for industry to flourish, IEA adviser says
  • Ofgem sets out plans to support rollout of electric vehicles
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • Tempus Energy loses EU legal battle against UK Capacity Market aid
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s future plans for electrical vehicle infrastructure, the government’s new £270m Green Heat Network Fund and the opening of a consultation into whether current National Policy Statements (NPSs) are fit for purpose. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

