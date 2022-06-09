- Energy weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem publishes report on distributional impacts of quarterly price cap proposal
- Ofgem rejects request to treat CUSC modification proposal as urgent
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Renewable energy
- Ofgem publishes two determinations on Tier 2 CfD AR4 disputes
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS seeks views on improving liquidity in 2023 CM auctions
More...
- International energy
- ACER initiates the drafting of new framework guidelines on demand response
- EU Regulation on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure published in Official Journal
- Council of EU adopts general approach on three ‘Fit for 55’ transport texts
- Energy regulators recommend essential amendments to EU hydrogen and decarbonised gas package
- Environmental groups open legal challenge against gas in EU’s preferred energy projects list
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes Ofgem’s report on the distributional impacts of the quarterly price cap proposal, BEIS’ consultation on improving liquidity in the 2023 Capacity Market auctions, and the European Parliament, along with the Council of the EU, adopting Regulation (EU) 2022/869 on guidelines for the trans-European energy infrastructure.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.